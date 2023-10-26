Venison on the menu for people in need following Marlborough Sounds pest cull

A view across Endeavour Inlet in the outer Tōtaranui Queen Charlotte Sound, where forest is being destroyed by goats and deer.

A butcher has processed about 300kg of venison for people in need thanks to a big delivery from hunters following an animal control project in the Marlborough Sounds.

The meat was taken from a cull of wild ungulate, or hoofed animals, during autumn and spring this year. A total of 330 deer, 958 goats, 108 pigs and 24 wild cattle were killed.

The pest control project was organised by the Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust, in partnership with the Department of Conservation (DOC), Endeavour Inlet Conservation Trust and R&D Environmental Ltd. It was carried out by Trap and Trigger NZ.

Sounds Restoration Trust manager Andrew Macalister said the project aimed to maintain recreational hunting opportunities while protecting the forest.

“The Marlborough Sounds is sleep-walking to environmental catastrophe,” Macalister said. “In the last decade, deer and goat populations have exploded.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia retrieved shot deer from walking tracks, along the coast and near water supplies. Carcases were prepared for processing into 300kg of venison by a butcher. Ruihana Lewis, Ngāti Kuia kaiwhakahaere, said the meat was going to whānau in times of need.

Trap and Trigger/Supplied Helicopter and ground-shooting crews targeted goats, deer, pigs and wild cattle that were destroying native forest in outer Queen Charlotte Sound.

Te Rūnanga o Rangitāne o Wairau and Te Ātiawa o te Waka a Māui Trust were gifted animals. The Endeavour Inlet Conservation Trust also shared venison with members and Sounds residents.

Macalister said the targeted pests had stripped bare large tracts of forest from browse height to the ground. In places, deer had ring-barked all edible trees, degrading standing forest to dirt clearings. Weeds including old man’s beard, foxgloves, banana passion fruit and wilding pines were colonising these areas.

Nearly 5000 hectares were covered by helicopter. A high resolution camera with a powerful laser detected heat from target animals, directing the pilot and shooter to their exact location. Ground hunters with dogs covered dense forest areas where spotting animals from the air was difficult.

“If ground-hunting alone had been used, it would have taken several months, with a large team of hunters to thoroughly cover the landscape, resulting in fewer deer being controlled for a higher cost,” Macalister said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust programme manager, Andrew Macalister.

Deer and pigs were valuable for recreational hunting but “it was possible to have too much of a good thing”, he said. Hunters accepted that numbers had got to a level – up to 30,000 deer, pigs and goats throughout the Sounds – where control was needed.

“People are generally accepting that the job needs to be done to maintain hunting opportunities while protecting the forest.”

The cull began in autumn when the weather was mostly settled and there were few people about. A spring follow-up picked up animals outside the area initially targeted, and survivors that had moved.

Trap and Trigger / Supplied Pests are browsing everything they can reach and regenerating seedlings, baring off the forest floor.

The operation cost $175,593; $123 per animal or $147 with volunteer hours factored in. Thirty-three Resolution and Tawa Bay, Port Gore and Endeavour Inlet landowners contributed $31,856, DOC $58,000, the Marlborough District Council $28,500 through its Significant Natural Areas Programme and the Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust $6840, mostly from a Rātā Foundation grant.

It was the fourth community-driven feral ungulate control effort in the Marlborough Sounds since the Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust took on the programme in 2019, basing its approach on the wilding pine control programme it had run in the Sounds since 2008.