Marlborough Diwali brings people together

Marlborough’s Indian community will worship, dance, and enjoy traditional foods on Saturday night, celebrating the Diwali festival of lights.

This is the seventh time the community has come together for a festival that brightens the darkness of a moonless night. Lamps will be lit outside homes, and people will wear colourful traditional clothing to a gathering at St Mary’s Hall in Blenheim.

Dhyanom Gala, who moved to Blenheim from the Indian state of Gujarat seven years ago, was one of 30 people at the first Diwali celebration in Blenheim, in 2017.

The event has flourished in the years since, and this year, 200 people from countries such as India, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Nepal will come together in Blenheim, to mark the biggest event on India’s festival calendar.

Diwali is a Hindu celebration but on Saturday Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Muslims will also enjoy their common Indian culture, Gala said.

Penny Wardle/Stuff Dhyanom Gala, left, and Raj Patel hang Diwali decorations in Blenheim.

The celebration would open with festooning a portrait of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, with lights, garlands and sweets. The floor would be decorated with rangoli, traditional patterns made from brightly-coloured flowers picked from people’s gardens.

After dance and song performances, everyone would take to the floor for a Bollywood DJ’s playlist. A feast of Indian food and sweets would follow, then a game of Bingo with prizes, ending with more dancing.

At home, gifts would be exchanged and traditional sweets enjoyed.

Sonya Shah, who had lived in Aotearoa New Zealand for five years, said in India, there was no need to organise Diwali celebrations – they would just step out the door and be surrounded by festival colour, music and foods.

Penny Wardle/Stuff Meena Patel, left, and Meena Gala, of Gujarat, have been preparing snacks and sweets to share with family and friends for Diwali. This is Gala’s first time in New Zealand, and Patel’s third visit.

“Here we have to make it happen.”

But the effort was worthwhile, as celebrating Diwali together gave Marlborough Indians a sense of belonging, she said. Having so many cultures participate added rich variety.

Meena Patel and Meena Gala, who were visiting family in Blenheim from Gujarat, said in India women made rangoli on their doorsteps. A traditional meal of naan, roti, rich curries, rice and sweets would be served.

Diwali honoured Lakshmi, goddess of wealth (in Bengal, the goddess Kali) and represented good overcoming evil.