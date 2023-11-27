Blenheim’s heritage-listed Old Bank building for sale

The Old Bank building in central Blenheim was built in 1926. It has a flat and office space on the first floor and a commercial premises downstairs.

Blenheim’s well-known Old Bank building is on the market, with Sotheby’s real estate agents Tim Crawford​ and Michal Wells​ describing the sale as an opportunity for someone to own an “art deco jewel” in the heart of town.

Crawford said it was always fun to market a property that had a story behind it.

The Old Bank is a heritage-listed brick building, purpose-built in 1926 for the Bank of Australasia and to provide the rural owners of the building with a place to stay in town.

It originally had a commercial premises and accommodation area for the bank manager on the ground floor and two flats on the first floor, one for the owner and the other for friends and family.

The building, at 62 High St in Blenheim’s central business district, was ahead of its time, Crawford said.

“It wasn’t common for buildings to be built for a tenant specifically.”

It is split into two levels, with 260m² of total floor space. Herb & Olive, a popular cafe, is the existing ground-floor tenant, and the business owner has plans to stay on after the building is sold.

The first floor has a newly renovated apartment and office space.

Owner William Yates said it was time to pass the baton, and he hoped he had left the category 2 historic building in better shape than when he took it over.

“We’ve just done little pieces here and there, just to update it and keep it current. But now it’s time for someone else.”

Though he felt reluctant to say goodbye, Yates hoped a buyer would come in who “loves it” as much as he did.

He said commercial property investment could be difficult to get into, but the beauty of the Old Bank was that it was a multi-tenant property and had multiple income streams.

“There are so many ways you can cut the cloth. It can be an Airbnb upstairs, and it could be retail downstairs.”

Already there had been plenty of interest in the property, the agents said. Not many apartment dwellers could get a barista-made coffee without stepping foot outside, but the Old Bank building was an exception, they said.

The property will be sold by deadline sale, with offers closing at midday on Thursday, December 14.