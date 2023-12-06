Water seeps through floor slabs of Blenheim's ASB Theatre in heavy rain

Kevin Moseley, Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust chairperson, in the basement of the ASB Theatre where water is seeping in during floods.

Water has seeped into the basement of Marlborough’s main theatre in heavy rain. The people in charge want to know why, and how the problem can be fixed.

Peter Mark, Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust deputy chairperson, said water had “seeped up through floor slab joints” three times since the ASB Theatre opened, in 2016.

The trust has asked a consultancy firm specialising in building and construction issues to investigate any design or installation issues which could be letting water in, Mark said.

”There is no straightforward answer to the water egress other than, at the moment, it is seeping up through floor slab joints.”

Kevin Mosely, who chairs the trust, said the first leakage was in 2017. A submersible pump in the stage lift shaft a metre below the basement floor had kicked into action, pumping water into the Taylor River, which it was designed to do. Robinson Construction carried out some remedial work at that time.

Stuff The ASB Theatre Marlborough beside the Taylor River, not long before its 2016 opening.

During the 2021 and 2022 floods, they had damp carpet in the green room and dressing rooms. Industrial dryers were brought in to dry up the moisture.

“The consultants we have engaged are to ascertain where the issues may be and what the remedy will be,” Mark said. “This piece of work will also investigate any design or installation issues that may have led to the water egress, and that will be followed through the contract to recover [any] costs.”

Mark added that the trust had a building committee that met weekly with the project team, which oversaw the build, including the chief executive and the property manager of Marlborough District Council.

“There was never any question of the waterproofing or any issue raised to say there was any unwarranted work carried out,” Mark said.

Stuff Structures lifted into place during construction of the ASB Theatre Marlborough, in 2014.

Meanwhile, the trust last month presented its annual report to the council which showed the theatre was going to struggle with rising costs going forward. It was projected the theatre was looking at a $211,000 loss over the coming financial year. However, the 2022-23 report showed it had just posted a $110,561 operating profit, in part due to Covid delays pushing forward performances planned for the previous year.

Anton James, trust treasurer, delivered the report to the council’s economic, finance and community committee. Insurance was up about 35%, electricity bills were up 45% and wage and salary costs had increased by 12%.

Subsidised community use of the theatre had increased while commercial use had fallen, James said. More than $300,000 was spent supporting local performances under the trust’s Community Good and Subsidy Programme. The trust charged local performers at 65% of the commercial rate for theatre use.

Meanwhile, the council’s annual grant of $390,000 was unchanged apart from a one-off $250,000 boost in the midst of Covid.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Designer Robin Rawstorne on celestial shine duty as Blenheim's newest piece of public art is installed on Wednesday.

The report showed the theatre also expected about $790,500 in maintenance costs over the next five years.

But it had $1,102,779 in the bank, which James felt gave auditors the “confidence to sign off last year’s accounts”.

Moseley said at the meeting the theatre’s role was to promote the arts in Marlborough, and affordability for local people was a “bottom line”.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor agreed the theatre had to be a success, and it was great to see the community using it. However, with the council facing costs like repairing roads after floods, this was a year when no community organisation expected increased support.

“Longer term, we will regroup,” she said.