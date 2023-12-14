Awatere Rail Bridge opens to Whale Trail walkers and cyclists

The Whale Trail's cycleway and walkway under the Awatere Rail Bridge near Seddon opens with a blessing.

A walkway and cycleway that passes underneath a historic rail bridge has opened to the public, adding a key link to the Whale Trail connecting Picton and Kaikōura.

People can now bike and walk on the bottom deck of the 121-year old bridge over south Marlborough’s Awatere River, while trains rattle across on the top deck. The bottom deck was used by vehicles until a dedicated road bridge opened in 2007.

In his mihi at the opening on Wednesday, Rocky Roberts, Ngāti Kuri kaikōrero, described the arawhiti (bridge) as “hono whakakotahitanga” – a connection unifying people.

Parata Hawke, Ngāti Kuia kaumatua, blessed the bridge, before people walked its length, including representatives from Rangitāne and Ngāti Kuri, the Whale Trail team, the Marlborough District Council, and Fulton Hogan, which designed and installed the cycleway.

Cody Hampton, cycleway project manager for Fulton Hogan, said working with operating trains overhead was a challenge. Because cranes could not lift in materials from above, work was done from a specially-built gantry parallel to the bridge. Netting was installed above the cycleway, to catch any debris from the train.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Awatere Rail Bridge cycleway and walkway will be unique in New Zealand.

Construction manager Vicki Nalder said work on the bridge was completed on time and within budget.

Nigel Muir, trail manager, said the bridge meant a 33km section of the trail from Seddon to Blenheim was now open for use. A formal public opening was planned for early next year, once trees were planted and signs installed.

The 30km Blenheim to Picton section should open in mid-2024 once the trail was completed, KiwiRail approvals finalised, and access agreements completed.

The Whale Trail received $18 million towards trail construction in July 2020, as part of the Government’s support of “shovel ready” projects during the Covid pandemic. In its application, the trust said it had a budget of $19.5m with $9.4m to be spent on bridges. There were 40 crossings, such as the Wairau, Waima, Kekerengu, Awatere, Clarence and Hapuku rivers, plus Tirohanga Lagoon.

About 5720 visitors were predicted in The Whale Trail’s first year, rising to 5720 in four years.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Rocky Roberts, Ngāti Kuri kaikōrero, describes the Awatere bridge as “hono whakakotahitanga” – unifying people.

The Marlborough District Council’s assets and services committee last month heard that the Elevation to Picton section would cost considerably more than initially budgeted, so approval was being sought for additional costs.

The original Awatere road and rail bridge was opened in October 1902 by Sir Joseph Ward, Acting Premier and Minister of Railways. A public holiday was declared in Blenheim and 1500 people travelled free by train for the opening. The bridge was designed by Peter Seton Hay and built by contractors Messrs Scott Bros of Christchurch for £22,500.

In 2007, a road bridge opened and the Awatere bridge’s single vehicle deck was removed.

Planned and completed sections of the Whale Trail between Picton and Blenheim could be seen on Marlborough District Council’s Smart Maps.