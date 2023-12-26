Yealands the elephant in the room at power AGMs

Yealands Wine Group was the elephant in the room at Marlborough Lines and Marlborough Electric Power Trust AGMs in Blenheim last week.

The 35 people attending the meeting were handed two annual reports totalling close to 180 pages, including colourful graphics summarising results.

Representatives of the reticulation company and the trust, which holds shares on behalf of customers, presented powerpoints, illustrating the year’s highlights. The audience then drilled down into details of the performance by Yealands Wine Group, bought by Marlborough Lines in 2015.

Gareth Jones, chief financial officer, said the main driver of a reduction in Marlborough Lines’ profit from $5.9 million in 2021-22 and $4.8m in 2022-23 was one-off costs of finding a strategic partner for Yealands. Marlborough Lines has been trying to sell the wine company for 16 months.

The Marlborough Lines Annual Report said “it was not considered that a sale was highly probable”. However, Marlborough Lines chief executive Tim Cosgrove said “we are not under pressure to transact”.

Marlborough Lines chief executive Tim Cosgrove.

Nicky Stretch, trust chairperson, said questions about Yealands would not be answered because there were “ongoing discussions with parties with a genuine interest”.

Cosgrove fended off attacks on the wine company’s negative impact on financial results.

“I'd be more comfortable answering questions about solar,” he admitted.

Brendon Burns, communication consultant and small vineyard owner, asked if trustees were comfortable with Yealands’ $89.1m debt and inability to reduce that sum. Its 2021-22 debt was $71.6m. In the past, annual credits to electricity consumers from Yealands via the Marlborough Electric Power Trust, were up to $200. For 21-22, return on that investment was only $75.

Despite poor financial performance, Yealands staff were highly paid, Burns said. Its chief executive earned $730,000 to $740,000, $250,000 more than Cosgrove. Executive salaries were up 25% and four staff earned more than $330,000.

At the similar-sized Foley Wines, the boss earned $625,000 but below him no-one earned more than $330,000, he said.

Communication consultant and small vineyard owner, Brendon Burns.

John Forrest, of Forrest Wines, suggested Yealand’s winery could be mothballed or converted to a processing plant.

The “premier-isation” policy of selling at the top of the market, launched two years earlier, had failed, Forrest said. He calculated that wine was selling at only $6.40/litre, an 11% price drop on the previous year. This was despite yields holding at around 22 tonnes/hectare for several years.

“You’re in trouble,” he said. “Do you want to keep losing money?”

The Marlborough Lines board that held the investment and trust representing consumers should be accountable, Forrest said.

Dominic Romano, Marlborough Electric Power Trust trustee, said the trust appointed and could remove directors, following performance reviews.

"You're in trouble," claimed John Forrest, speaking to the Marlborough Lines and Power Trust representatives at the AGMs.

Simon Bishell, of Woodbourne-based Caythorpe Family Estate, described Marlborough Lines’ Statement of Corporate Intent as “a moving feast”. Last year, the company’s cash flow return on investments was 8.3%. This year that was 2.68%.

“It’s almost as though you throw darts at a board and put a statement of intent out as a bullseye ... We expect return on investment targets to be met. What happens if they are not?” Bishell asked.

He questioned why a business with $700m in equity had an “astoundingly low” working cash flow of $4.7m versus $30m the previous year.

“It is what it is,” Cosgrove said. There were competing demands on capital, including a huge shift to decarbonisation.

Kelvin Deaker, Marlborough Lines’ chief financial officer when the company bought Yealands, asked why in a year when the going was good for the Marlborough wine industry, the company’s results were so poor.

Simon Bishell, of Caythorpe Family Estate, described Marlborough Lines' Statement of Corporate Intent as "a moving feast".

Questioners compared returns with Delegat Ltd which they said harvested roughly twice Yealands’ grape tonnage, making a $60m profit after tax. This was compared with $2.7m for Yealands.

Romano countered that Delegat was the “gold standard”, with a reputation built up over 30 to 40 years. Investment was focused on accelerating Yealands into the premier-isation space, which took time.

In 2015, Marlborough Lines bought 80% of Yealands Wine Group for $89m, later purchasing the remaining shares. The lines company has so far invested $130m in Yealands which owns 1085ha of vineyards in the Awatere and Wairau Valleys and has a 27,000 litre processing capacity.

Marlborough Lines’ decision to sell Yealands was to fund investment in its Energy Marlborough subsidiary which aimed to produce 50 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030, Cosgrove said at Tuesday’s AGM.

