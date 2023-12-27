Catholic parish parking lease in limbo after iReX collapse

The netball courts at the old St Joseph's School in Picton have already been marked for car parks.

New parking spaces that have been painted in Picton might never be needed.

Marlborough’s Catholic parish is “playing the wait and see game” after agreeing to provide parking spaces for contractors working on the now-scrapped Cook Strait ferry project.

Father Michael McCabe, of Star of the Sea Marlborough, outlined in a November 19 newsletter that the parish had been approached by contractors building the new Picton ferry terminal.

They wanted to lease the site where the recently demolished old St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Picton once stood, for workers who were “not able to park on Picton streets”.

The parish’s steering group and finance committee had agreed to a “two-year lease of the old school netball courts and site of the former church”, McCabe wrote in the newsletter.

“Marking of the car park should be completed this week.”

The newsletter said parishioners of the new St Joseph’s church next door would be able to use the car park for Wednesday and weekend masses.

But less than a month later, the Government announced on December 13 that it would not provide more funding to continue the Inter-Island Resilient Connection project, known as iReX.

The project had been expected to bring up to 300 workers to Picton to build a new terminal building and supporting infrastructure.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The now empty site of the former St Joseph’s church in Picton and part of the old St Joseph’s school next door were to be leased as car parking.

The cost of iReX was estimated at $1.45 billion in 2021, but Finance Minister Nicola Willis revealed that sum had since blown out to $3b and said the Government had decided to walk away from the project.

The Star of the Sea’s steering committee held a meeting this month, at which the two-year parking lease of its Picton property was on the agenda.

“We weren’t looking to lease it – it was just that they approached us, and we thought, well, it’s a good use of the land until we decide what we’re going to do with it,” committee chairperson Greg Stretch said.

The committee had not yet heard from the contractors who had agreed to the lease, Stretch said, meaning the parish was “playing the wait and see game”.

“We haven’t heard anything officially, so we are uncertain of the status of the project. We, like everyone else, are awaiting clarification of what the next steps are.”