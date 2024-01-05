Marlborough, Hamilton airports compete to trial battery-powered plane

Air New Zealand has done a deal with US-based Beta Technologies that will result in an electric plane becoming the 109th aircraft in the national carrier's fleet.

Two airports, Marlborough and Hamilton, have made the final cut for an Air New Zealand trial of a battery-powered aircraft.

Dean Heiford, the chief executive of Marlborough Airport Ltd, told the Marlborough District Council’s assets and services committee late last year that the airport company was on a shortlist of two to trial a next-generation plane with the national carrier.

The trial would be run on the airline’s Blenheim to Wellington route.

Heiford later told the Marlborough Express that Hamilton Airport was also being considered, for the route to Auckland.

If Marlborough’s proposal was accepted, Heiford expected an electric plane to be flying from the airport in 2025.

Initially, the plane would not be used for passengers and would instead carry mail in partnership with New Zealand Post.

Marlborough Airport would also partner with Wellington Airport, which had a strong decarbonisation direction, Heiford said.

Airbus was a potential maintenance partner and Marlborough Lines would ensure there was enough power on-site to charge the electric plane, he said.

Air New Zealand/Supplied A battery-powered plane could be carrying mail from Blenheim to Wellington or from Hamilton to Auckland.

Factors in Marlborough Airport’s favour were: a relatively quiet airspace; a route that crossed hills and sea, giving good “proof of concept”; and mostly clear skies.

Other advantages included the choice of using grass runways and having a control tower, which was “unusual in an airport this size”, Heiford said.

He suggested that disadvantages of the Hamilton option were lots of take-offs and landings to contend with in Auckland, frequent fog, and competition from the easy alternative of moving freight on State Highway 1 in 1½ to 2 hours.

About six months ago, Air New Zealand started visiting airports to look at routes and options and request proposals, he said. Six progressed to in-depth discussions.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough Airport chief executive Dean Heiford says the Blenheim to Wellington route is ideal for the trial.

Heiford expected more talks with all parties and a decision in about March.

Air New Zealand confirmed Marlborough had been shortlisted and said an announcement would be made in the new year.

The airline announced late last year that it would buy a conventional take-off and landing version of an Alia battery-powered plane, to meet its goal of flying a commercial demonstrator by 2026.

It had options to buy two more from the manufacturer, United States-based Beta Technologies, and rights for a further 20.

During testing, the electric aircraft had flown more than 480km in one flight. A full battery charge was expected to take 40 to 60 minutes.

Stuff Clear skies are claimed as an advantage of Marlborough Airport, near Blenheim.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the purchase cemented the airline’s commitment to flying lower-emissions aircraft in New Zealand.

“While this aircraft will add to, not replace, our existing fleet, it is a catalyst for that change,” he said.

“By flying the Alia, we hope to advance our knowledge and the transformation needed in the aviation system in Aotearoa for us to fly larger, fleet-replacing, next-generation aircraft from 2030.”

The airline’s chief sustainability officer, Kiri Hannifan, said selected airports would be a conduit of information as the company worked towards replacing its domestic fleet in the long term.