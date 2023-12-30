New Year Honours: Lobster fishery, marine reserve are sources of pride for industry veteran

Larnce Wichman helped to develop an electronic logbook that removes human error from lobster catch records.

“Show me the data,” is the catchcry of Larnce​ Wichman.

His more than 40 years in the Marlborough rock lobster industry convinced Wichman that what can be measured can also be managed.

And as the chairperson of the Kaikōura Marine Guardians, he believes the principle applies equally to conservation.

Wichman has been named an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year Honours list for his services to the seafood industry and marine conservation.

He recently retired as the executive officer of Cramac 5, which represents commercial lobster fishers on the South Island’s east coast.

He is a former director of the New Zealand Rock Lobster Industry Council and was for seven years the chairperson of Te Korowai o Te Tai ō Marokura, which, since 2002, has led local efforts towards a flourishing Kaikōura marine environment. Successes included the passing of the 2014 Kaikōura Marine Management Act.

His most proud career achievement is the designation of the area from Farewell Spit to the Waitaki River as New Zealand’s most stable rock lobster fishery. This Cramac 5 management zone is where Wichman has made an income and an impact.

Challenges have included the effect of the Kaikōura earthquake uplift on lobster stocks, and extreme pressure from recreational fishers and charter businesses.

Wichman also gained satisfaction from helping to create the largest marine reserve touching the New Zealand coast, off Kaīkoura. He said he had learnt a lot from listening to the different perspectives of represenatives from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, the Kaikōura community, biosecurity, conservation, education, environment, fishing, marine science and tourism.

“All the people I have met on my journeys has been the best thing,” he said.

Stuff Larnce Wichman doesn’t like eating lobster, despite his more than 40 years in the industry.

In 1981, Wichman became the manager of a factory processing tails from lobster caught by its owners, Trevor and Dennis Burkhart, and bought from other fishers.

To add value, the business started live exports to Japan in 1986. “We fired it up and never looked back.”

Five years of no holidays followed, to meet insatiable demand. Earnings went from $6.80 per kilogram tailed to $36 for each lobster exported live.

At first, the Burkharts caught and bought locally; then they got the courage to source from Bluff, Jacksons Bay on the West Coast, and Masterton in Wairarapa. Lobsters were sold directly to importers for supply to restaurants.

“We were building depots, flying in and out, coming into town and creating havoc.”

Others caught on and built their own facilities. Wichman was soon giving advice so that things were done properly, rather than put the value of New Zealand lobster at risk. Consignments with over 10% rejects sold at the relatively low-value Tsukiji Market in Tokyo.

Stuff Dennis and Trevor Burkhart of Burkhart Fisheries were Wichman’s first employers in the rock lobster industry.

Wichman became interested in manipulating variables such as temperature, time spent in boxes, and packaging materials to ensure lobster hit the market in peak condition.

Negotiating fishing regulations was another challenge.

After live exports began, fishers were required to change from measuring tail length to tail width. This was to stop people stretching out tails to comply, which damaged the fish, Wichman said.

In 1993 came the introduction of “total allowable catch”, which Wichman supported. The volume each company could catch immediately dropped 38% but scarcity increased value, so there was little impact on total income.

What he disagreed with was a requirement for fishers to measure catch by recording kilograms of lobster per pot lifted. In the highly productive Banks Peninsula area, a 3kg pot could hold two females that might not be breeding. The same weight off Ward Beach might be eight breeding females.

Into this environment, the NZ Rock Lobster Industry Council was formed, overarching nine Cramac regions. Convinced that the science being used to run fisheries was inadequate, in 1995 Wichman became the executive officer of Cramac 5.

Stuff In August 2014, Marlborough MP Colin King, Conservation Minister Nick Smith and Ngāi Tahu’s Sir Mark Solomon open the 10,416-hectare Hikurangi Marine Reserve, near Kaikōura.

He introduced a voluntary waterproof logbook where fishers could record location, sex, size, maturity, damage and other data.

Immediately, it was confirmed that lots of small, immature lobsters were being caught, which was information not picked up in mandatory recording. The solution was to reduce the size of escape gaps in pots so little lobsters could slip back out to sea.

Figures also showed that in areas with a lot of recreational fishing, more lobsters were damaged.

Government scientists saw the value of voluntary data collection. They decided that if 30% of the fleet had logbooks, that would give them confidence to manage the fishery better.

Soon, half of the fleet was keeping records, but Wichman recognised unacceptable variation in how people filled in forms.

That led him to design an electronic logbook with ZebraTech of Nelson, to remove human error. Seventy-six per cent of lobster fishers now have the device, and version three is about to come out.

Trevor Burkhart/Supplied The seabed at Ward Beach rose 1.8 metres in the Kaikōura earthquake.

In 2020, Fisheries New Zealand, part of the Ministry for Primary Industries changed to electronic reporting.

At first, this looked promising, Wichman said, but in August 2023 the system was revised with no industry input. The result was a mess with numerous codes that were difficult to input, resulting in increased non-compliance.

“Finally, it’s been admitted the system is too complex, and the Government is again working with Cramac towards practical and credible mandatory reporting,” he said.

Through chairing the Kaikōura Marine Guardians, he has become passionate about marine conservation.

The Guardians’ first meeting was scheduled for what turned out to be the day of the November 2016 Kaikōura quake, so it was cancelled until the dust settled. Within three days, boats were out recording impacts. The group engaged the alliance of KiwiRail, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and contractors that collaboratively rebuilt the quake-destroyed coastal highway and railway.

Recent testing showed that more than half the species dislodged by the quake were back, Wichman said.