Blenheim EV hub leads the charge

Marlborough Lines chief executive, Tim Cosgrove, checks connections at the power company's new vehicle charging station in Park Terrace, Blenheim.

Marlborough Lines is recording surges of draw-off as electric vehicles pull up at New Zealand’s biggest charging station, in Blenheim.

Tim Cosgrove, Marlborough Lines chief executive, said a standard car could be charged in about 20 minutes at a bank of six hyper-chargers which went live in early November. The number of people plugging in was beyond expectations with four to six of the nine connections often in use.

Six vehicles could be connected to Marlborough Lines’ three 300-kilowatt hyper-chargers at a time. They used the ChargeNet app. Three slimline 150kW Tesla chargers could each service a single vehicle.

Each Marlborough Lines hyper-charger was fitted with a screen that rotated through images, including the company’s vision of “Energising Marlborough’s future” and a picture of its Taylor Pass solar farm.

The target market was people commuting through Blenheim who could take a break while charging, Cosgrove said. Some Nelson electric vehicle drivers heading home from Christchurch were opting to travel through Blenheim rather than Murchison, for a last quick charge.

Penny Wardle/Stuff Marlborough Lines chief executive, Tim Cosgrove, tops up his electric car while checking out the company’s new chargers.

About 200 electric vehicles were registered in Marlborough and these locals were plugging in too, he said.

Marlborough Lines’ 2022-23 Annual Report, released in December, reported an increase in electric vehicle numbers, especially travelling through the region. Despite the surges, this had not yet significantly altered the load on the network. The company was monitoring transformers and looking to acquire customers’ smart meter data, for insights on load.

Marlborough Lines had created a subsidiary, Energy Marlborough, to develop a portfolio of potential solar electricity generation sites. It was trying to sell Yealands Wine Group to fund investment in Energy Marlborough, which aimed to produce 50 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

The 852kW solar farm at Taylor Pass had 1302 solar panels and was expected to generate enough energy to power 175 homes.

Energy Marlborough had a property beside the Ōpaoa River, near the Wairau Bar, earmarked for a solar farm but was facing opposition from residents. It had yet to formally apply for a resource consent to create the farm.

Stephanie Smits O’Callaghan, director of Hamilton-based EV charging company, Hikotron, expected four 22kW chargers to go live in Blenheim’s Wynen Street car park at the end of January. Groundworks were complete and power connections in place.

Depending on a vehicle’s battery and the charge it already held, it would take about an hour to add enough charge to travel 100 kilometres, she said. However, most EVs on the market could only charge at 11kW.

Likely a New Zealand first, the Hikotron chargers would be paywave activated, Smits said. Charging could be started with the tap of a credit card, with no need for an app.

Hikotron was leasing the parking spaces from the Marlborough District Council.

There were already five public EV charging stations in Marlborough; at The Warehouse Blenheim, Pak n’ Save, Four Square in Spring Creek, Havelock and Ward.