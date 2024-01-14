Blenheim roads reopen as bush fire extinguished

Two fire trucks and a water tanker have been called to a bush fire near Dillons Point Rd in Blenheim. (File photo)

Fire crews have extinguished a vegetation fire in Blenheim that caused the closure of two roads.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Lyn Crosson said a number of calls about a bush fire near the Ōpaoa River were received about 1.15pm.

She said two fire trucks from Blenheim were sent to the scene and on arrival found a 50m² vegetation fire.

A water tanker from Blenheim was also sent to the scene to help battle the fire, she said.

Dillons Point Rd and Lane St were closed due to the fire, police said in a statement.

But about 2.50pm, police confirmed the roads had reopened.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was extinguished by 2.15pm and no houses were affected.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, they said.

