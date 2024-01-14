Bush fire closes Dillons Point Rd in Blenheim

Two fire trucks and a water tanker have been called to a bush fire near Dillons Point Rd in Blenheim. (File photo)

A vegetation fire in Blenheim has caused the closure of two roads on Sunday afternoon.

Dillons Point Rd and Lane St had been closed due to the fire, near the Ōpaoa River, police said in a statement.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area,” they said.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Lyn Crosson said they received a number of calls about a bush fire at 1.15pm.

She said two fire trucks from Blenheim were sent to the scene and on arrival found a 50m² vegetation fire.

The fire had been contained but not extinguished, Crosson said, shortly before 2pm.

A water tanker from Blenheim was also sent to the scene to help battle the fire, she said.

