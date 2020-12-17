Speed camera snaps speeding jetskiers on Wairau River

A new speed camera on the Wairau River is already picking up people speeding excessively, harbour officer Jason Moore says.

The camera was set up two weeks ago.

“We came down the river because we get complaints from residents about jet skis speeding up the river, and they were really worried about potential accidents, so this new camera is a good thing.”

When Moore ran his first jet ski patrol on the Wairau River on Saturday December 5, he was surprised how busy it was, with up to 25 jet skiers seen on the river.

“Out of the 12 people I spoke to on one patrol day, a large proportion of them were new to jet skiing, with little knowledge of the local bylaws” Moore said.

During Moore's patrol that day, two jet skiers were caught going 30 knots, which is six times faster than the 5 knots speed limit in the area. The fine for speeding is $200.

Supplied A new speed camera has caught a couple of jet skiers breaking the speed limit.

The mobile speed camera, powered by solar panels, sent notifications by email to the harbour patrol with pictures and videos.

“It provides really good live videos and shows the exact speed. It is a really handy tool because if there is an infringement, I can bring it up and show a photo of the people speeding so there is no argument. The camera is calibrated the same as the road speed cameras are,” Moore said.

The Harbor patrol also use a Lidar, a hand-held speed gun, the same as those used by police.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Harbour officer Jason Moore also uses a Lidar, a hand-held speed gun, the same as those used by police to control speed on Wairau River.

Fines aren’t always issued for a first infringement, however, with the speed camera proving useful in educating river users.

“We have a lot of new people who don't have good knowledge on the rules and regulations about boating rules” Moore said.

To help educate new users, Marlborough’s Harbourmaster is putting out the call for personal water craft (PWC) (Jetskis) users to take advantage of free safety courses this summer.

Supplied The new mobile speed camera used on Wairau River is powered by solar panels.

“Personal water craft users are the fastest growing subgroup of recreational boaties. We are keen to include them in our wider safe boating community,” Harbourmaster Luke Grogan said.

The first free safety courses will take place starting Sunday December 20 and will run every second week until March 28.

The courses will be held at the Queen Charlotte Yacht Club in Picton starting at 10am and finishing at 2:30pm.

The day will include on-shore and in-water training exercises. A snack lunch and giveaways will be provided.

Personal watercraft will be provided by Seatech Marine.