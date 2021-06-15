'Please help us Anika' video brings star to Matariki fundraiser

A video plea from Marlborough schoolchildren helped get some star power for their playground fundraising project.

Recording artist and television presenter Anika Moa​ will emcee the Matariki Ki Omaka event to be held at the Omaka Marae on June 26.

The function has been organised by Te Pā Wānanga kura, the bilingual satellite school at the marae, as a fundraiser to build a playground for the tamariki at the school.

To secure the star for their event, the school sent a cute video of the children playing on their empty playground and pleading, “we need a playground – please help us Anika.”

“We needed a large fundraiser, and what better time to do it than Matariki,” parent and co-organiser of the event Tineke Smith​ said.

They had realised for the event to be successful, they needed to 'bring in the big guns'.

Children and their parents gathered at the marae last Thursday evening for a sleep-over and practice session for the event.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff The kids of Te Pā Wānanga kura were practising for the Matariki celebrations, during a sleepover with their parents at Omaka Marae.

“It's all about the tamariki – we need this playground for them, but we also need their involvement in this,” Smith said.

The children have been taught the value of working for the things they want, and have been involved in the whole process of planning and fundraising for the playground, she said.

Guests at the Matariki celebration will be treated to a cultural experience with entertainment, kai, art auctions, and rich Maori culture.

“This is a learning opportunity for professional development around cultural competency,” Smith said. “And it's a welcoming, non-threatening way to do it.”

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Codie Wikotu settles in for the night with Isis-Rain, left, and Ahurei for a sleepover at Omaka Marae.

“It's really exciting to be a part of that normalisation of these kinds of events,” she said.

On the night, guests will be greeted at the waharoa (gateway) and then move into the wharenui (meeting house) for a mihi whakatau (formal welcome).

It's about dining and discovering, Smith said. “We want the community to go away and feel like they have learned something about Matariki.”

“It's really important too if we look at where Aotearoa is going now with Matariki being a holiday next year. It's great that it's finally being acknowledged in that way, and so we want to help our community to appreciate and understand with us, and celebrate with us,” she said.

“It's beautiful to be able to share [the culture] with people, and everybody will take something different away from the experience. We know that it's going to be incredible.”

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Te Pā Wānanga kids practice a waiata for the Matariki celebrations to be held at Omaka Marae later this month.

From the wharenui, guests will be taken to the hall, and that is where the 'wow factor' will happen, Smith said. “We're really just ensuring this magic is swirling all around you all night long.”

This includes a menu that has been matched to reflect the stars of Matariki, and the tamariki will 'speak' to each of the stars before the menu item is served, so that guests are given the understanding of the significance.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Guests at Matariki Ki Omaka will be entertained by the kids from the Te Pā Wānanga school.

Guests will be able to bid on some artworks during silent and live auctions. These include harakeke weaving and baskets, pottery, a Lewis Smith pakohe tiki, wines, oysters, wood and vouchers for accommodation and dining experiences.

Entertainment will be provided by Cass and DJ Nazarite, and there will be a “really slick kapa haka bracket”, Smith said.

Tickets for the event are available from the ASB Theatre box office or at www.asbtheatre.com at a cost of $100 per person.