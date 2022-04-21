Challenge Chaser: Tracy Gilmore on thriving under pressure

Indevin grower liaison officer Tracy Gilmore with her dog Poppy and Alan Hendrickson from Aratika Vineyards.

This article first appeared in Winepress Magazine and is republished with permission.

Despite a successful 16-year career working in Marlborough’s wine industry, Tracy Gilmore yearned to learn more.

With a love of viticulture firmly cemented, Tracy enrolled in the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) Bachelor of Viticulture and Winemaking in 2020, to add to her understanding.

“I’m more interested in the viticulture side, but I’m fascinated to learn about winemaking as well; I wanted to fill in some gaps in my knowledge, because I’m still learning; we’re all still learning,” she says.

Tracy’s expertise has seen her take on many roles within the wine industry, beginning with Babich Wines, before moving to Constellation Brands, and more recently to Indevin Group.

Starting with hands-on work in the vineyard, her journey has seen her move through logistical and commercial roles, before she leaped at the opportunity of becoming a grower liaison officer with Indevin, leaving a largely desk-based role to get back into the field.

“Indevin has a large grower base, which means I get to meet and interact with a lot of different people. Our growers come from many backgrounds, and all walks of life,” she says.

“The days that I’m out and about, I’m catching up with growers, walking around their vineyards, talking politics and climate change, while inspecting the vines and looking out for any signs of trouble.

“Some days I get to eat a plum or an apple, or take home a bag of produce from their garden. Those are the best days in my job.”

Tracy has a particular interest in pests and diseases in the vineyard, and the challenge of finding ways to combat them in the most environmentally friendly ways possible.

She’s also proven her organisational skills in many different roles, including multiple harvests, during which she’s been part of the planning team responsible for harvest logistics.

From scheduling to helping with hand-picks, as well as supervising harvesters, trucks and gondolas, Tracy has a good understanding of the essential elements of a smooth harvest.

This year, she’ll be working in Marlborough throughout vintage, taking on 10-hour shifts, six days a week, working with the company’s growers, and will also travel to Nelson to manage a smaller harvest.

Essentially, her job is to ensure the grapes make it safely to the winery.

“I’ve never seen two harvests the same - each comes with its own set of challenges,” she says.

“I always love and rise to a challenge.”

Having supportive employers and tutors helps with the balancing act of taking on extramural studies alongside her work, she adds.

“Indevin is very supportive of my studies, and regularly gives me flexibility for study days. I’ve also really enjoyed working with the tutors at NMIT, who are always supportive and encouraging.”

Taking on formal qualifications 16 years into her career was also a chance for Tracy to open more possibilities for herself.

“I just felt that I had gone as far as I could go, and needed something extra; I have always had a passion for learning new things.”

She’s also grateful for the abundance of opportunities at work.

“Indevin is the biggest wine company in New Zealand. There’s always something happening, it’s a very exciting place to work.”