When the red carpet came to Blenheim for Northspur premiere

Red carpet and champagne were the order of the night for the premiere of Blenheim director Aaron Falvey's first feature film Northspur.

Lights, champagne, action movie stars.

A slice of Hollywood came to Blenheim on Thursday night as the red carpet was rolled out for the world premiere of Northspur, the post-apocalyptic movie largely shot at Marlborough locations.

In suit and bow tie, Blenheim director Aaron Falvey greeted the 400 guests before the screening of his first feature film at the Event Cinemas complex.

"It feels very satisfying being here. Five years is a long time to wait to get to this moment, and it's a little bit surreal. It kind of feels like I'm here and not here, but it's very rewarding,” Falvey said.

READ MORE:

* Major US studio gets its claws into post-apocalyptic Kiwi film that was Marshall Napier's last

* Northspur: Kiwi action-drama a fitting showcase and swansong for Marshall Napier

* Northspur director pays tribute to 'incredibly funny' and game Marshall Napier



Anthony Phelps/Stuff From left Gena Birtles, award-winning Marlborough director Aaron Falvey, Wendy Jones and Susie Johnson.

"This is why we make films right, so people can watch it. So to have everybody fill up the theatre from Marlborough, it's very special.”

"Having the premiere in Blenheim means a lot to me too because I lived here my whole life and to be able to make a film here... I'm very proud of it.

"It's very much a community film, we had a lot of people help to make it happen."

Among the film’s Kiwi stars on the red carpet were Josh McKenzie, Delaney Tabron, and Rama Marrow.

The entire Event Cinema complex was booked out for simultaneous viewing for the public on multiple screens.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim firends Annette Michna-Konigstorfer and Janne Hickman after the first screening of Northspur on Thursday night. Hickman was a friend of one of the movie stars Marshall Napier who died last m9onth.

Among the audience was was Blenheim resident Janne Hickman who had a special reason to be at the premiere - she was a of one of the stars of Northspur, Marshall Napier, who died last month.

The Wellington-born actor and playwright died from brain cancer, aged 70.

"I've known him for a long time since early 1970 from Wellington. So I've followed his career and his films, I've seen Bellbird, and I knew he was filming here. So I was very keen to see it.

"His last performance is amazing."

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Picton couple Sara and Nyne Scott owns the cabin that was the home setting for one of the Northspur’s central characters.

Picton couple Nyne and Sara Scott, who own the property where the cabin was built for the set of the action movie.

"We are very excited to be here and very proud we contributed," Sara said.

"It's great to say hello to all these people, we stayed in contact with some pretty closely. They live all over New Zealand, so it's a bit more difficult, but it's great to see them again and have a catch up," Nyne said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff From left, Christianna Morgan, Kim Morgan, Rhonda Stewart and Annette Craze came together for the first screening of the post-apocalyptic movie shot in Marlborough.

For Annette Craze it was her first visit to the cinema complex in six years.

"I read about the film on Facebook. I am thinking maybe it's not what I would normally see, but I am excited to see it."

Craze's friend Rhonda Stewart came to support Falvey.

"I work at Harcourts and Aaron is our videographer [digital marketing] and we are like a big family.

"So we are here to support Aaron and we are pretty excited after seeing his TV interview this morning," Stewart said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Northspur actor Rama Marrow, 14, came from Auckland with his mother Veda Austin for the premiere.

Afterwards there was a positive reaction to the movie. "That was fantastic" said Marlborough Girls College teacher Christianna Morgan.

"I haven't been to a movie like that in a long time where you assume something is going to happen and that was totally different.

"It was an emotional tug on the heartstrings the whole time. There was a lot of close-ups, and I I truly appreciated the rhythm of it. You are on the edge of your seat the whole time, I loved that."

Northspur is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.

Local baker Annette Michna-Konigstorfer said Northspur was very engaging.

"It is very very good, and very New Zealand in terms of type of people, how they speak...

"It was unexpected. It was a fabulous and a glamorous night."

The film is screening in 46 cinemas around the country before hitting US screens later this year.