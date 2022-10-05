Jacob McLeish used to use the community kitchen he now runs

Crossroads kitchen manager Jacob McLeish is back in Blenheim to reconnect with family and give back to the community.

Jacob McLeish used to visit Crossroads, or John’s Kitchen, to have a meal, a shower and wash his clothes.

Now, he’s cooking the meals.

The full-time kitchen manager, and peer support worker, knows all too well how important the drop-in centre is in Blenheim, having struggled with addiction and mental health problems from a young age.

McLeish first used the centre about four years ago, when he was battling alcohol and drug addiction and was homeless “on and off”, but had since been up in Auckland, where he went into rehab and got sober.

“I remember, it was the only place I could come and feel comfortable. You are welcomed, and they are here to help.”

The 33-year-old moved back to Blenheim in January.

“I wanted to reconnect with my family down here, and I like Blenheim.

“Auckland is too busy, so it was a fresh start down here, and I started volunteering at Crossroads,” McLeish said.

“I wanted to come and give back because they supported me and I love the community here, we are like a family.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff In the laundry, from the left, Freemasons Karl Slape, Chris Williams, Oplick Batoon, Clark Figuracion, Mark Webb, Crossroads kitchen manager Jacob McLeish, Crossroads chair Dean Marshall and Crossroads board Stephen Vallance.

The Crossroads Charitable Trust operates John's Kitchen, providing free or low-cost meals to those in need. Sandwiches and soup are offered every day, Monday to Friday, and a dinner is held every Wednesday at 5.30pm.

“I've always loved cooking since a young age” said kitchen manager McLeish. “I did a French cuisine cooking course when I was 21-years-old in Christchurch. And then I worked in Australia in a kitchen and different places.”

But, there’s more to Crossroads than the kitchen.

Blenheim Freemason Chris Williams started to volunteer at Crossroads a couple of years ago, helping in the kitchen for the weekly dinner.

He said it was a way of paying it forward, as the local Crop Swap initiative he helped run used the premises once a month.

“About four months ago, I asked them what was the most pressing need that Crossroads has at the moment? And they said their dryer.

“I talked to our [Freemasons] lodge (Eckford), and they agreed, and then we got some help from Wairau lodge as well. There was a need there, and it's for the community, and that's part of our criteria,” Williams said.

Crossroads recently used a $9000 donation from the two lodges to buy a large commercial washing machine and dryer.

“We are really grateful to the Freemason charity for doing that ... ” McLeish said. “The old one was breaking all the time because people put too much stuff in, but now there is never going to be that problem.”