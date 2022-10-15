To grow or to degrow? That is the question

At the moment, we’re kind of stuck where we are, so we need to protect our planet, writes Tom Powell.

Tom Powell is the spokesperson for Climate Karanga Marlborough

OPINION: Tom walks into the kitchen where Marg is beavering away on her laptop.

Tom: “Hi darling, what’ya up to?

Marg: “I’m reading a bit about degrowth.

Tom: “De-growth? What’s that?”

Marg: “It has to do with shrinking the world economy so that we aren’t using so much of the world’s resources and aren’t creating so much pollution. Here, let’s ask Google, she’ll know a bit more.”

Tom: “Dare we? You know she’ll just want to sell us something again.”

Marg: “We pay for her; we might as well use her.”

Marg: “HEY GOOGLE, TELL US ABOUT DEGROWTH.”

Google: “My algorithm says I do not need to sell you anything for another 2 days, 4 hours and 23 minutes, so my answer will be ad-free.”

Tom: “Thank goodness for that.”

Google: “Writing on degrowth begins in the 1970s. It received more attention when a think tank in Switzerland called ‘The Club of Rome’ commissioned a report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology exploring the limits of the world economy and the constraints it puts on human population and activities. The report, ‘The Limits to Growth’ was published in 1972 and proposed that a world society with zero economic growth was needed to avoid the inevitable problems of resource depletion, environmental pollution and the destruction of biologic ecosystems…”

Tom: “Whoa, Goggle, too much information! So, what you are saying is that economic growth will need to stop?”

Google: “In degrowth, economic growth not only stops, it reverses and economies contract. Proponents think that with the combined challenges of natural resources depletion, worsening climate disasters and widespread ecological collapse, a reversal in world economic growth will have to come at some point.”

Marg: “But wait a minute, Google. Isn’t growth necessary for our capitalist system?”

STUFF GDP is the last piece of New Zealand's economic puzzle every quarter.

Google: “In capitalist economics, companies raise money, or capital, by selling shares of themselves to investors. This makes it easy for companies to raise money and grow. Investors buy those shares hoping that the company will grow with time, making their shares more valuable. If a company stops growing, their shares don’t increase in value anymore and investors will look for something else to invest in. Without economic growth, investors would put their money into other investments, such as banks, precious metals or real estate. This would make it harder for companies to raise money.”

“So, economic growth is necessary for a healthy capitalist economic system. This is why Sir David Attenborough said, “We have a finite environment–the planet. Anyone who thinks that you can have infinite growth in a finite environment is either a madman or an economist.”

Tom: “So you are talking about the end of capitalism. What happens then? Do we all become communists?

Google: “There are other forms of corporate ownership. Companies can be owned by families or their employees or by the government. Some are cooperatives, like Fonterra. Communities might also invest in companies, if those companies provide an important product or service that they cannot do without.

Marg: “Yes, the thinking is that companies will become less focussed on export and consumption, and more on local sufficiency – supplying goods to local markets.”

Tom: “But what about the ‘green growth’ everyone talks about? Can’t we grow the economy in a way that doesn’t degrade the environment?”

Northern Advocate/Supplied Pakiri seabed sand mining protestors voice their opposition as a sand mining ship moves by. Pakiri and Mangawhai sandspit are among the final stronghold of the endangered fairy tern, with only about 40 of the birds left in New Zealand. Sand mining opponents say the birds' nesting and feeding habitats are threatened by the resource extraction

Google: “The machinery needed to transition away from fossil fuel energy requires metals and other materials to build. Companies get them from our environment, for example, by digging new mines. Those mines will be accompanied by deforestation, roads, factories, ports and environmental pollution. In this sense, growth can’t be entirely green.”

Tom: “But can’t we recycle metal and plastic into new products without digging up the environment?”

Marg: “I’ve read that very little of these materials are actually recycled. Maybe we just need to recycle more...”

Google: “The other side of the problem is that the resources the economy depends upon are being depleted at a rapid rate. Many scientists and engineers think there just will not be enough for all the new machinery that is needed, no matter how much recycling is done or how many mines people dig.”

“Then there is the problem of how to dig those mines, or even grow food, without the energy from petrol. All that machinery will need to be converted to run on batteries or hydrogen or…”

Tom: “OK, OK, I get the picture. We are all going to hit the limit at some point.”

“Hmmmm, should we be worried?”

Marg: “You know Tom, our grandparents got by on a lot less and they were happy. I suppose we could be too.”

If you have any questions about climate change and global warming, feel free to visit and ask at Climate Karanga Marlborough’s website (www.climatekaranga.org.nz) or on our Facebook page. We’d be happy to answer them.