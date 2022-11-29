Kaikōura’s Lyell Creek water quality improving

Planting day with Te Rūnanga and community, with former Kaikōura zone manager Kevin Heays, left, Ian Kearns, Keefe Robinson-Gore, Kaikōura Zone Committee chairperson Ted Howard, Teone Manawatu, Savannah Manawatu, Parata Hawke and Greg Webber, front left, Levi Sutton and Ataahua Richardson.

Kaikōura’s familiar stream is now a space enjoyed by all, says Kaikōura Zone Committee chairperson Ted Howard.

The Waikōau / Lyell Creek catchment has seen major improvements in water quality, biodiversity and mahinga kai values over the past 60 to 70 years through community action.

The creek flowed from springs, fed via groundwater from the alpine braided Kowhai River, and meandered across the pastoral landscape and lifestyle blocks of the Kaikōura Flats and into the town.

The zone committee made it a priority to improve the water quality of Lyell Creek in 2012. ‘‘It is a great place for the community,’’ Howard said. ‘‘Birds, fish and insects can thrive in it, and it provides a way for locals to connect with their natural environment.

Environment Canterbury/Supplied Students from Kaikōura’s St Joseph's School help out with planting.

‘‘It wasn’t always like this, so it is great to be able to look back on decades of past actions and see how over time, people and place has been connected, with outstanding outcomes to improving such a central waterway.’’

But more needed to be done and keeping the community connected to the stream was one of the keys to keep improving water quality, he said.

In 2017, the post-quake Kaikōura Plains Recovery Project carried out a stream walk along Lyell Creek and its connected drains, to collect information on the health of the catchment.

The survey led to two reports being compiled by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa).

The stream walk approach was now being used as a template for other catchment projects in Kaikōura.

A stormwater filtering system and some cultural artwork has also been established at the public reserve by State Highway 1, to raise awareness of stormwater impacts on the creek, and the cultural importance of the area. Planting has also been a priority for the zone committee.

‘‘This reserve is shaping up to be a rich outdoor classroom, and a place of quiet contemplation, for people to connect with the awa and continue traditions of mahinga kai,’’ Environment Canterbury land management and biodiversity advisor Heath Melville said.

‘‘Over the last 10 or so years there’s been ongoing weed control, numerous community stream and beach clean ups and educational opportunities in the lower Lyell area.’’

Concept plans have been developed for the public reserve next to the Kaikōura I-Site, while input from Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has led to a greater emphasis on mahinga kai and rewilding.