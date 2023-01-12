Behind the Lens: Anthony Phelps

Picton was humming on Wednesday as the port town welcomed back its first cruise ship since March, 2020.

I went to Picton to cover the first cruise ship - ‘Ovation of the Seas’ - to return to Marlborough in two and a half years, since the outbreak of Covid-19.

After shooting pictures and video of the ship sitting at the wharf and people looking at it from a viewing area, I was intrigued by the pattern of the hundreds of cabins and zoomed in with a 100-400mm lens.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The first cruise ship back in Picton was the 5000-passenger Ovation of the Seas.

I spotted a small patch of colour in the middle of the viewfinder and after shooting some frames and checking the screen on the back of the camera, I spotted the only visible person in the frame - a shirtless man which made the image.

Gear Used

The image was taken on a Canon R3, with a Canon 100-400mm IS2 lens, at 400mm.