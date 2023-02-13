Climate Action Week: Healthy soils grow healthy food and people

Heather Keynton Turnbull is a member of the Awatere Valley Trust and a community educational partner.

OPINION: Humans have overpopulated and damaged our world, upsetting the natural balance.

We need to interact with our environment using best practices, for the good health of everything.

Best practices are energy and time efficient, safe, not wasteful, non-invasive and are considerate of other species and beneficial organisms.

We are part of the community, and we want to leave a legacy for our tamariki and rangatahi who are growing up in the area.

We want to show them by example why they need to be involved with their environment. With nurturing people around them, tāngata can grow their curiosity and learn to be compassionate and enthusiastic with a zest for life.

Fresh, clean water is a human right. Healthy soils grow healthy food and in turn healthy people. Without having healthy food and water and access to natural surroundings it’s hard to be happy balanced people.

Wanting the best for our world we think electric vehicles, bikes, cheaper public transport-buses and trains (we are on the main trunk line which is underused), abundant food gardens, clean air, clean affordable energy, safe warm homes, access to beautiful natural surroundings and products, exciting learning opportunities and freedom from poverty, get the thumbs up.

It starts by each person thinking about their impact.