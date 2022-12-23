DJs host Rai Valley charity gig to 'lift spirits' of flood-damaged region

DJs from all over Aotearoa will perform a 12-hour free rave in the Rai Valley to support the flood-damaged community and give the area an economic boost.

"Raifest is a community event to raise funds and spirits for the Marlborough region after the incredibly tough year they have had," says event organiser and Okiwi Bay resident Sonny Aitken.

Rai Valley has been cut off, with slips either side of the township on State Highway 6, after days of torrential rain in August.

The main route from Nelson to Blenheim had to close for seven weeks to allow emergency repairs to five sections of the road that were badly damaged.

"A few of us DJs are gonna go and actually take a photo of the business owners and get them to write a small paragraph about what happened to them over the last year because it's been hard," said Christchurch artist Cam MC.

"We want to let people know why we are doing this, and to get the stories from the people themselves so people can feel connected to the event.

"The bonus is the vibe and the DJs, but we want the event to be about the community, so we are trying to put this part of New Zealand on the map this summer and really push it as a destination for this weekend."

./Stuff “The community event is organised to raise funds and spirits for the Marlborough region after the incredibly tough year they have had,” said organisers.

Raifest would be at TheMillers Rest on January 21 from 12pm to 12am with a tap donation of $5 or $10 for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter at the bar.

"It is a broader spectrum of fundraising, in terms of trying to bring people into the community, of course raise money for the venue, but also hoping that if people are coming into Okiwi Bay and Rai Valley that they are going to spend money with local businesses," Cam MC said.

The event would be Aitken’s, aka Noose-Nz, first time on the deck as a DJ.

"I suffered a head injury within a work accident, so I was really struggling with my mental health and what was going on, and one of my friends got me into it [drum and bass].

"Drum and bass hasbeen my biggest mental health support over the last year that pushed me to do this," Aitken said.

Cam MC said the event had received a great response from the drum and bass community.

"He [Aitken] thought music can bring people together.

“He used that and connected the dots that he could do something for the region to do something positive, to lift people's spirits, give them something to look forward to.

"And also to bring new people into the area to spend money...and help give the town and the region a little bit of an economic boost as well."

Raifest 2023 lineup

Chopz - Blenheim

Camo MC & Resident - Christchurch

DKav - Wellington

Alion - Nelson

jB - Havelock

Stuttz - Blenheim

Mecka - Christchurch

Hendease - Christchurch

Foxx - Blenheim

Offset - Blenheim

Inspire - Christchurch

Relapsed - Blenheim

Noose-Nz - Okiwi Bay

Jamzy & Presk - Havelock

The Millers Rest - 6767 State highway6, Rai Valley, New Zealand.

Free camping available - details to come on the event’s Facebook page.