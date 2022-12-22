Local legend recognised for 'endless contributions' to Māori

Te Pātaka spokesperson Dr Lorraine Eade says Molly Luke’s contribution to Māori has been endless over the years.

Marlborough woman Amoroa Luke, better known as Molly, has been recognised by Te Pātaka o Wairau with its local legend award for decades of services to Māori.

Luke recently received the award during a small ceremony at the iwi night market and admitted she was taken by surprise.

"I didn't know it was happening.

"You have to be grateful and thankful at the end of the day about people recognising the things that they said I do.”

Shying away from this type of recognition, Luke already had a Marlborough Individual Community Award and in 2013 was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"I do things and that's how I was raised, and I do it because that's what we do.

"I encourage anything to do with supporting Māori and Māori families. I encourage that support from, not only myself, but other people who work hard out in the community for the betterment of Māori and their whānau.”

Luke said she was supportive of the Te Pātaka O Wairau Night Market, held in Blenheim, and it was a good cause.

“It's good they put that on for local Māori businesses, and that's one of my passions about encouraging and supporting Māori to do well in business.”

Luke was the Manu Taiko of Ngāti Rārua, supporting the iwi to grow its strength in Ngāti Rāruatanga.

She has had a particular focus on Māori health and was the founder and chairwoman of Te Hauora o Ngāti Rārua, a Nelson-Marlborough Māori health provider of which she was now the manager.

She was also a trustee of the Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa Iwi Trust, which she led through negotiations with the Crown to return more than 365 hectares of land at Motueka to Ngāti Rārua and Te Ātiawa iwi.

"You can multitask, sometimes, but it's not only me. I'm not the only person that does all of those things.

“I do it with others, and I love to do that with other people. It's about being part of a group and of the community.”

Luke was a trustee for Ngāti Rārua reserve lands, which saw the opening of the extension to Hauhunga Marae in 2021, the first to open an emergency response hub in Te Tauihu in the middle of Covid-19.

She was also a trustee on Otamawaho, the Māori Island urupa, and sat on the Marlborough Hospice governance board supporting palliative care delivery to the Marlborough community.

"Her contributions have been endless," said Te Pātaka spokeperson Dr Lorraine Eade said.

"From its first inception Molly has been at the governance level of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, and was the co-chair before she stepped down to a trustee role.

"Whānau Ora [family health] has always been her passion, she lives and breathes the whānau ora approach, and has done every day of her life.

"Molly is a recipient of this year's award because she is who she is, she loves whānau, she loves whakapapa [genealogy] and all of those connections, which have helped many people over the years.

“She lives manaakitanga [generosity] and kaitiakitanga [guardianship] every single day, and we all love her."