Eva Pemper Wines: a family legacy continued

Eva Pemper​ has launched her own wine label Eva Pemper Wines in 2020.

From war in Croatia to Covid in Marlborough, Eva Pemper is accustomed to extraordinary challenges in winemaking.

She was 6 years old when her parents – her father a journalist and mother a council worker – started making wine in a garage 80km east of Zagreb, on a block of land gifted to them by Eva’s grandfather.

The area was known for wheat and corn crops, but the Pempers planted blackberries on their few hectares, while her father read up on making fruit wine.

They branded their wines with an image of Cupid, the Roman god of love, passion, happiness and enjoyment, symbolising Eva’s father’s philosophy of life.

“I am all about that too”, says the young winemaker, who has carried Cupid onto her own eponymous label, Eva Pemper Wines, launched in Marlborough late in 2019.

Back in Bjelovar, they picked their blackberries every five to six days, and Eva was used to fingers stained purple from picking.

The wine proved a hit for those looking for pleasure, but also the purported health benefits of blackberries, says Eva, who grew her love of wine growing, despite lamenting plantation work when friends were out having fun.

The winery was still small when war erupted in 1991, and Eva’s mother managed the operation when her father left to fight.

But by the late 1990s they were buying in five times as much fruit as they grew and had become the biggest producer of blackberry wine in Croatia.

The winery burgeoned, requiring plenty of investment, but so too did the cost of production, “and Dad ended up having to sell a bottle of wine for less than it cost to make”, says Eva.

By the time she finished her master’s in winemaking from the University of Zagreb, the winery had stopped producing.

But Eva had already determined her future as a winemaker, and learned a great deal about resilience and opportunity.

“I always think when one door closes another one opens,” she says with a smile.

In 2012, frustrated by corruption in Croatia, she travelled to New Zealand, unaware at that time of the extent of its wine industry, or the historic influence of Dalmatian immigrants, such as the Babich and Yukich wine families.

As she learned more, Eva shelved plans to work in Australia and decided her story would be that of a new generation of Croatian winemaker in New Zealand.

Her New Zealand wine journey began with a vintage at Grove Mill in Marlborough, another at Mud House, then six years at Marisco, where she worked her way up to assistant winemaker, before heading to Marlborough Vintners for a few years as a production winemaker.

“It was such a fantastic opportunity to meet so many winemakers,” she says. “It opened so many doors for me.”

One of them led to a vintage in France, and another to her own label, developed in collaboration with a grower she’d met while at Marlborough Vintners.

She took both opportunities, and her first vintage of Eva Pemper Wines – a single vineyard Sauvignon Blanc from the foot of the Wither Hills - was bottled and labelled in October 2019, while she was working in France.

Leaving her steady winemaking role was not a safe move, but Eva notes she is accustomed to a life of daring decisions.

“I took a massive risk, but I am a strong believer that when one door closes another opens - and that is exactly what happened.”

The new label has her story and family legacy front and centre, with her name on the label and her photo on the back of the bottle.

That took some time to come to terms with, she says, explaining that they’d started out planning a “classic New Zealand regional-based brand”, named after a local landmark. But her business partner knew her story and family legacy, “which is what I am all about”, she says.

“He said, ‘let’s do something different – your brand, your name, your personality’. I was a little bit reluctant, because obviously you can’t hide behind that. Once you do that, it’s you.”

But she resolved that if her wine revolved around authenticity, then putting her name and face to it should not be a problem.

And the opportunity to extend her family’s winemaking legacy “and resurrect what we had in Croatia”, truly appealed.

Adding the cupid – glass held aloft – was a natural choice, in a nod to her parents’ brand and to her own passion for pleasure.

“Then two months later Covid hit,” says Eva, who had 300 cases of Sauvignon and plans to travel to global markets, introducing it to buyers. “I had to change strategy completely.”

She took on casual winery work to pay the bills and kicked off a domestic sales plan, searching far and wide for a customer base, including restaurants, wine shops, wine bars and online wine sales, with a focus on direct-to-consumer sales in New Zealand.

Connections were vital as she steadily and stubbornly grew a database of customers, describing them as “a friend of a friend of a friend of a friend”.

Meanwhile, Eva was determined to upskill herself in business and networking, going to every free course or event she could, and undertaking a programme with Icehouse.

She chipped away at sales, built the brand, and in 2021 found a distributor in Alexandria, Washington DC, while still working for others to pay her mortgage.

Earlier this year she was finally able to give up outside work and focus on Eva Pemper Wines, while resurrecting her international sales plans.

“It is so exciting, so scary as well,” says Eva, who travelled to offshore markets in winter, met with wine buyers at Prowein, and visited her family in Croatia, where she also hooked some wine sales.

A rave review in the Washington Post in April - with 3.5 stars out of 4 for the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc - was the icing on the cake.

“Dave (McIntyre) is calling it outstanding Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc,” says Eva.

“It’s all now happening, with all these things in the pipeline,” she adds.

“This year is make or break because it has been a lot of investment now. I just need to make it happen.”

Ultimately, she would like to introduce wines from other regions to her portfolio, such as Riesling from Waipara and Pinot Noir from Central Otago.

“And definitely bubbles. I am all about celebration in life.”