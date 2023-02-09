Marlborough police arrest man allegedly responsible for more than 100 burglaries

The man is beleived to have committed the offenced between December and January.

Marlborough police have arrested a man believed to have been involved in more than 100 burglaries in two months.

The 28-year-old was arrested on February 4 in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Blenheim.

The alleged offences occurred between December and January.

He has been charged with burglary and will appear in the Blenheim District Court February 20.

READ MORE:

* Woman admits breaking into kindergarten and Marlborough Girls' College

* Arrest following six-week crime spree in Marlborough

* Charges laid following rural burglary spate



In a written statement, a police media spokesperson thanked members of the public who had assisted with inquiries into these offences.

Police urged residents in the area to check home security and ensure buildings and vehicles were locked.

Report anyone suspiciously to police immediately on 111, or on 105 after the fact.