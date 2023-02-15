Cook Strait passenger ferries to resume as KiwiRail struggles through backlog

Travellers in Picton at the Interislander terminal hoping to get on the next ferry they can, after a day of cancellations due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

People were queued at the Picton Interislander terminal on Wednesday morning to try their luck getting re-booked on another sailing.

Some people had been offered a ticket for a 6.30pm sailing later that night, while others were looking at booking flights across Cook Strait instead.

It comes after a chaotic day at the Picton terminal on Tuesday when KiwiRail staff moved mattresses, pillows and blankets into the terminal as passengers stranded by Cyclone Gabrielle cancellations were looking at more than a week in the port town before they could next get on a ferry.

But Wednesday morning proved even more chaotic as more desperate passengers turned up.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tropical cyclone Gabrielle caused chaos at Auckland Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Dave Pomeroy, of Christchurch, had been on an Interislander ferry on Monday night that he said made it part of the way to Wellington before turning around.

He had stayed in Picton the last two nights waiting for the next ferry, and he’d been given a ticket for the 6.30pm Interislander sailing.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Dave Pomeroy managed to get a ticket for the 6.30pm sailing on Wednesday night.

“The first night I stayed in my car, but I managed to get the last bed in Picton last night,” he said, as he said the backpackers he stayed at told him he booked the last bed they had available on Tuesday night.

Pomeroy had been heading to Whangamata to view a house that he was looking to purchase, but he said the house had been flood damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It might be a write-off or I might take a few months to get it repaired, I don't know. I’ve got family to stay with up there so I’m not too worried about it,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express KiwiRail staff move mattresses into the terminal on Tuesday.

KiwiRail posted a sailings update to its Interislander Facebook page on Tuesday night and said the Kaiarahi and Aratere sailings scheduled for 2am, 6.15am and 7.30am on Wednesday were cancelled. Passengers with bookings could get full refunds.

“We are very sorry, but we have no space to move bookings and have no option but to cancel and fully refund.

“We ask people not to go to the terminals. We are fully booked and there is no stand-by service.”

The 10.35am passenger sailing had been changed to freight-only, and left Picton on time on Wednesday.

A Stuff reporter was not allowed inside the ferry terminal on Wednesday morning.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Large queues at the Interislander ferry terminal in Picton.

Bikers Tony Newman, of Hamilton, and Graeme Parli, of Cambdrige, were trying to get home after having been at the Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill. They, too, had managed to get a ticket for the 6.30pm crossing, two days after their original booking.

They had also been on Monday’s ferry to Wellington that had to turn around.

Newman said “around two dozen” people, including themselves, slept at Picton’s Interislander terminal that night, as they said the ferry arrived back in Picton around 1.30am on Tuesday.

“On Monday night, they broke out some pillows and blankets and sheets and stuff and gave us some food, and then the next morning they set up a barbecue, they let us use their staff shower, so they've really done the best they could for us,” Newman said.

The pair managed to book a room at a backpackers in Picton the next day. Newman reckoned there were “around half a dozen” people that slept at the terminal on Tuesday night.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Interislander employee Michael Mason on the sausage sizzle on Tuesday morning.

For commercial customers, the Facebook post said the 2am and 7.30am sailings, on the Kaiarahi, and the 6.15am sailing, on the Aratere, were cancelled. The 8.45am freight sailing from Wellington on the Kaitaki was scheduled to happen.

That and the 10.35am freight-only Aratere sailing were to use the Northern Entrance.

“We are asking CV drivers not to drop units or bring trucks to the terminal unless you have a booking. We are very congested and have no parking,” the Facebook post said.

“A reminder that swells are over 4 metres tomorrow, and we won't be carrying livestock or horses.”

The torrential weather was caused by Cyclone Gabrielle that tore through the North Island on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty declared a national state of emergency.