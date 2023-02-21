Mountain biker suffers leg impalement injury in fall

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called to a mountain biker with an impaled leg on Saturday.

A mountain biker was airlifted to hospital after suffering an impalement injury to his leg in Marlborough at the weekend.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident at Archer Track at 2.30pm on Saturday.

“A patient unfortunately suffered a bit of a fall off his bike and he ended up with a serious impalement injury in his leg,” crewman Carl Babe said.

“Because of [the injury] immobilising him, we’ve gone in and located him and winched him out.”

Babe said the patient was transported to Nelson Hospital in a stable condition despite the severity of the injury.

“He suffered what would be a relatively minor fall but because of the leg injury we had to winch him and stabilise him.”