Kaikōura looks to the future

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty speaks about the town's future at the 2023 Kaikōura A&P Show.

Saturday’s Kaikōura A&P Show was an opportunity to look to the future.

The Kaikōura District Council was out in force at the show to engage with the community on its various projects, including spatial planning, footpath maintenance and the proposed link pathway.

Chief executive Will Doughty said it was good to be back at the show, despite the recent rain, after last year’s show was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

David Hill/LDR Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty, left, and council staff were out in force at the Kaikōura A&P Show on Saturday, February 25, including Wendy Campbell, who was promoting family history in the library, and facilities manager Mike Russell and Bruce Apperley, right, from the works and services team.

‘‘It is really great to be back at the show, it has been wet under the foot but it hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm and the spirits to get people out and about.”

Doughty said the spatial planning work would begin over the next few weeks to set some framework for how the town would grow over the next 30 years.

Staff were also displaying some of the options for the surface of the proposed Link Pathway, which will link Kaikōura’s town centre with Wakatu Quay and eventually the seal colony at Point Kean.

‘‘Some of that work has already started and you will be seeing a lot more of that over the next few months.

David Hill/LDR Kaikōura District Council works and services team member Bruce Apperley demonstrates about the different options for the surface of the proposed Link Pathway.

’’The council also took the opportunity to remind residents to be prepared in case of a future disaster, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation in the North Island.

‘‘We’re just trying to get that message out to be prepared. It is much better to be prepared than to be caught out.

‘‘It is hard to believe it has been six years since the Hurunui / Kaikōura quake and now 12 years since the Christchurch quake and we’ve learnt a lot from those events and just hoping some of those lessons will help with the recovery up in the North Island.

‘‘One thing we do know is it is only a matter of time until we have another event down here.’’