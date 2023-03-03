Residents and businesses asked to conserve water in Picton

Picton residents and businesses have been asked to conserve water as a treatment plant pipe was damaged.

The pipe from Barnes Dam to Essons Valley treatment plant, one of the two water supplies into Picton, was damaged by a possible slip on Thursday.

The Marlborough District Council’s operations and maintenance engineer Stephen Rooney said the capacity to supply water to Picton had been significantly reduced as the treatment plant had been offline since Thursday afternoon.

The pipe had been fixed, but Rooney said on Friday the treatment plant needed to be restarted.

“It will take some time – at least the rest of today (Friday) – and our water storage is depleted.”

Picton’s water supply is sourced from Speeds Rd water treatment plant and Essons Valley water treatment plant, generally supplementary during peak periods.

Rooney asked residents and commercial users in Picton reduce their water consumption while the treatment plant restarts.