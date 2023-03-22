Stumps pulled on another successful cricket season in Marlborough

Sitting in the sun watching our summer game will now give way to standing in the cold watching our winter games.

Celtic Green are this season’s SBS Bank 2nd Grade 40 over Challenge Cup winners following a 6 wicket win over Renwick in Saturday's final.

Luca Turnbull (3-32) and Logan Robinson (3-16) were the main wicket takers as Renwick were restricted to 161 for 9, Daniel Karena top scoring with 44 from 42 balls. In reply opener Tom Sloan scored 51 before an unbeaten 68 from Ben Holdaway ensured there were no jitters in the run chase.

In the 3rd Grade final, Teagan Birkett was the Wairau match winner as he made 67 from 109 balls in Wairau’s 178 for 6. From 62 for 4 he teamed up with James Crowe (37) in a 5th wicket partnership of 107 to swing the game Wairau’s way.

Ollie Kennedy impressed for Celtic taking 3-20 from his 8 overs. Birkett then shone with the ball taking 3-39 as Celtic fell to 119 all out, Couper Robinson top scoring with 32.

At the annual senior awards on Saturday evening, Sam Boyce was named Marlborough Cricketer of the year following another fine season from one of Marlborough’s most consistent performers.

Eden Pettigrew was the female cricketer of the year after another fine season for Renwick Senior grade, the Marlborough Women’s team and as part of the Nelson side that competed in this season’s Shrimpton Trophy.

Eden has recently accepted an offer to play and coach in the Netherlands this winter and we wish her well but also hope to see her back in Marlborough next summer.

Braden Byrne was the recipient of the Queen Carnival Cup in recognition of his long-standing involvement as scorer for Wairau CC and Marlborough.

Tim Petrie was named U21 player of the year, Baxter Croad received the U17 award and Luke Holdaway U15s. Stella Cornelius was named most improved female player and Tyler O’Donnell most promising, while Griffin Carter won the umpires award for the senior grade player showing good sportsmanship, respect and contribution as a team member.

Leading the Marlborough senior men’s bowling was Jaden Adams with 13 wickets at 30.54 average including best figures of 5 for 77.

Matthew Stretch was leading batsman with 149 runs at 16.56 average. For the women’s team, Carley Englefield was named leading batter, Madalyn Winstanley leading bowler and Tayla Lyford received the fielding award.

Nick Weaver won the Stretch medal for the players’ player of the year and also topped the senior grade bowling with 23 wickets. Andrew McCaa with 585 runs was the leading senior grade batter. Renwick won the Rudd Shield for the leading club across all afternoon grades.

The awards signed off on another great summer of cricket. Our thanks to all the wonderful volunteers and supporters who have contributed their time and energy and we look forward to seeing you all out there again next summer!