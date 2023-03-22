Kaikōura council looks to revive Wakatu Quay project

An artist’s impression of the proposed Wakatu Quay development in Kaikōura.

Are you looking for the opportunity to invest in Kaikōura’s future?

The Kaikōura District Council is seeking a new investment partner to reignite the Wakatu Quay development.

The council will go back to the market next month to seek interest from prospective investors for the Kānoi - Provincial Growth Fund project.

It has until June this year to confirm the investment arrangements with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, before it can secure the remainder of the $9.88 million grant.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura's Wakatu Quay may be developed in stages

* Major blow to Kaikōura project

* Kaikōura's 'day in the sun' coming soon

* Kaikōura gets new roadmap to revitalise tourism sector



The alternative was for the council to take the lead, which would require an additional $800,000 investment from the council.

‘‘We recognise that the investment market is pretty tight at the moment, so we are looking at various options,’’ chief executive Will Doughty said.

‘‘The reason we got the grant was to stimulate economic development and this project will really help to do that.

‘‘There is a strong commitment from the council to move forward with this project and we just need to work out what is possible financially.’’

Doughty said any council investment would be loan funded and would be subject to next year’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan process.

If the council was to take the lead, it would likely be a staged development, with buildings constructed as tenants were lined up.

Supplied Council is keen to hear from any prospective investors, including those looking to lead the development or interested in being a tenant.

The benefit for the council in leading the project would be the ability to receive a rental income, which could be used for servicing debt.

“One of the core principles from the get go was that the burden wouldn’t fall on the ratepayer, so it has got to be self-sustaining,’’ Doughty said.

The project had come a long way in the three years since MBIE first awarded the grant in early 2020.

Later that year the council completed the demolition and clearance of the old commercial fishing buildings, before engaging Warren & Mahoney to develop the concept designs the following year.

Last year the council installed a new power supply, upgraded the water infrastructure and repaired the sea walls. A resource consent for the development of six commercial buildings was submitted in August last year and was being considered by external planning consultants RMG.

But the project suffered a major setback in October last year when the preferred investment partner, Cooper Developments, withdrew from the project.

‘‘We know so much more now having gone through the process with Coopers than we did at the start of the process, so we are in a much better position to move forward,’’ Doughty said.

He said the council was keen to hear from any prospective investors, including those looking to lead the development or interested in being a tenant.