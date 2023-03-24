Marlborough's cultural treasure honoured

Friends of Marlborough Museum chair Toni Gillan holds Clarry Neame’s Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure award, while Mayor Nadine Taylor put the medal on Clarry during a ceremony at the Blenheim Club.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor bestows the award of Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure on artist Clarry Neame, during a moving ceremony at the Blenheim Club on Thursday evening.

Neame is an impressionist and paints in a distinctive pointillistic style, often of landscapes he sees around him in Marlborough.

He joins a unique group with previous Marlborough Living Cultural Treasures being Kevin Moseley, Nan Kahu Chadwick, Fran Maguire, Margaret Bond, Clem Mellish, Joy Cowley, John Parker, Triska Blumenfeld, and Peg Moorhouse.

During the ceremony, he wore a feather cloak made by his mother, Anituhia Dolly Neame, which is an exhibit at the Marlborough Museum. A portrait of Anituhia Dolly Neame is also in the museum’s collections.

Emma Allen/Stuff

Born in 1947, Clarry Neame grew up in Spring Creek. One of nine children, Clarry found his place and his self-expression through the love of drawing and painting early from four years of age.

He had a 25 year-long career as a commercial artist, but painted his own works at night.

After marrying Helen in 1970, he transitioned to becoming a full time artist by being at home helping raise their two daughters Katy and Georgina, while pursuing a career as a freelance graphic artist.

Clarry and Helen decided to return to Marlborough in 1992, where Clarry took the plunge to become a full-time professional artist and had been based at Hunters Winery since 1996.

The Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure awards were created and sponsored by the Friends of Marlborough Museum.