Looking back: The age-old struggle to find volunteer firefighters

The town of Havelock, circa 1920, looking towards the Pelorus River along what would later become State Highway 6.

Getting volunteers to join the Havelock Volunteer Fire Brigade was a challenge, this week 110 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From The Marlborough Express, April 23, 1913.

The annual meeting of the Volunteer Fire Brigade was held last evening. It is to be regretted that only four members were in attendance, and it is to the credit of the four that they again decided to commence practice and endeavor (sic) to resuscitate the organisation.

Practice night was fixed for the Monday before full moon.

The following officers were elected: Captain, Mr W. K. Matthews; lieutenant, Mr J. D. Gorrie; foreman, Mr G. Gwillam; deputy-forman (sic), Mr G. Pape; seceretary (sic), Mr R. Price.

The members expressed dissatisfaction at the lack of interest and support given to the brigade.

It should be borne in mind that there is little amusement attached to the position of a member of the brigade, and it would appear that the townspeople are indifferent to the welfare or to the responsibility placed upon the brigade at the time of an outbreak of fire.

Possibly only the sound of the firebell and a blaze of some considerable extent will rouse the community to a sense of its responsibility.

Some considerable time ago several competitions were organised for efficiency in general brigade work, and at that time the interest was very keen.

Here, then, is an opportunity for the property-owners and the public generally to give a little encouragement to the brigade and so help forward a movement which, if not fostered quickly, is likely to become a thing of the past, and a thing forgotten until Havelock wakes one morning to the fact that valuable property has been burned to the ground for the want of an organised body of men to cope with the flames.

Stuff Marlborough Express newspaper 1913

From the classifieds:

Mrs Steinman, medical and business clairvoyante [sic], interviews 11am – 5pm, evenings by appointment, 53 Charles St, psychometric demonstrations Thursday.

FOR SALE. – Six good rabbit dogs (three Lurchers). – James Linton, Seddon.

Any fowls found trespassing on Section 21, Herbert St, will be destroyed. – W Patchett.

Some people have an idea that to delay the constant wearing of the winter coat as long as possible is an indication of good health. This impression is incorrect, and you will be wise to be prepared for the first wet and cold spell by seeing us early regarding your new coat. Remember, we have all the latest styles. Equipped with the popular close-fitting hat and a motor scarf, you can face any change of the elements. Bert Tasker & Co, The Quality Shop, Alfred St.