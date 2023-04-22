Beloved Marlborough brand brought back to life by original owner

Original owners of Annies, Graeme and Annie Giles along with new generation owners. Left to right is Daniel Clearwater, Annie Giles, Freya Clearwater, Graeme Giles, Thomas Giles and Cabie Giles.

Annies, a well-loved brand known for their leather fruit snacks, has been brought back to life.

The Blenheim-based business has been repurchased by original owners Graeme and Annie Giles after it was announced by Kono NZ in December 2022 that it would shut down as part of a strategic reset.

Graeme said it was a struggle to hear the business would close.

Walking back into the factory and seeing the “wonderful” state that everything was maintained in and realising that Kono wanted to move on, Giles said he felt they didn’t have the right to walk away.

“The difference between our management and Kono was the difference between large corporate and family entrepreneurial, and we were doing extremely well with the business and Kono have done a wonderful job of maintaining it,” Giles said.

But there had been limited entrepreneurial ability in the company with Kono.

So taking the business back has been like getting your baby back, Giles said, except now the business is more like a teenager.

Giles and his wife are the original owners and producers of the well-known fruit snack, having started out as a fruit stall on their farm after Giles had gifted his wife a dehydrator as a wedding present.

Supplied Annies products can be found in many supermarkets and have no additives or allergenic properties. (File photo)

The business evolved from that, and they developed a turnover of over 12 and half million and 65 staff over the last 27 years.

After that the business went to Kono NZ who have looked after the brand for the past ten years.

The family has owned the land for six generations and passion for the business has remained. Now Giles is bringing in the rest of the family to continue their passion and brand legacy.

His daughter Cabie with partner Dan and children Freya and Thomas bring a new generation to Annies in two aspects, Giles said.

abbeymesmanphoto/Supplied Graeme and Annie Giles own Annies, a leather fruit snack brand from Marlborough that started as a fruit stall on their farm over 27 years ago.

“It covers the aspect of product and the aspect of people.”

The family is looking into new concepts and a new generation of Annie products.

One of these concepts is looking into what Giles has called ‘Annies Plus’, a product that helps with gut health.

It could be a basic fruit leather or something like it, Giles said, but with add-ons that specifically help with particular health issues.

The Giles family will be joined in the business by Ant Moore and his family, who owns Ant Moore Wines and Marl Vintners.

Kono NZ chief operating officer Andy Watton said everyone is “delighted” to see the Annies brand continue.

“The Giles family is the landlord of the Annies factory, so this will be a smooth transition for them. They'll be able to make continued use of the equipment and machinery; customers will be delighted that Annies products will still be available,” Watton said.

Giles said they have been given this opportunity, and they’re not going to “squander it”.

Graeme resumed ownership of Annies on April 11 2023.