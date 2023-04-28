Library blessing marks start of big book move

Invited guests start to gather before dawn ahead of a blessing ceremony for Blenheim’s new library and art gallery.

“It’s a good morning, this morning,” Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor told invited guests.

Taylor said the blessing of Blenheim’s new library and art gallery on Friday had “very special meaning”, as it marked the end of one chapter – bringing together the concept, the designs and the build – and the start of another – the library becoming a “special place ... for the community”.

Taylor was flanked by key people who helped bring the $20 million project together, who she pulled out of the crowd, to reflect the “wonderful co-operative effort that brought the building to life”.

One of those was former mayor John Leggett, who said “someone got it right” as he took in the “magnificent building”, which opens to the public on Friday, May 12. The building’s name will be gifted at the official opening on June 30.

The Millennium Public Art Gallery’s Rick Wilson said the space was “for our children and our grandchildren” and urged people to “bring them here soon”.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The “magnificent building” opens to the public on Friday, May 12.

Phil Robinson, of Robinson Construction, whose team built the place, said he would feel very proud bringing his family to check it out.

Libraries manager Glenn Webster said it was an exciting time for library staff “to be standing here this morning”.

The library had 74,000 items but only had to move about 50% across, thanks to library users who heeded the call to take out as many books as possible, Webster said. They would start moving the collection over on Friday afternoon, he said.