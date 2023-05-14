Looking back: The sundial that returned to Picton

The story of a sundial in Picton is shared by Marlborough politician Arthur Penrose Seymour, this week 110 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, May 9, 1913.

During the course of his interesting address at the Home Mission Festival in the Town Hall on Wednesday evening, Mr A. P. Seymour made reference to an old Picton landmark.

He stated that in the churchyard at Picton there is an excellent sundial about which there is a little history.

In 1864 Messrs Troughton and Simms, the celebrated makers of instruments, were requested to send out a sundial, because at that time there were no means of keeping anything like correct time.

Later on a clock was placed at the Government Buildings, but with the transfer of the seat of Government to Blenheim the disappearance of the clock to the same locality was also brought about, much to the dissatisfaction of Picton residents.

However, the dial, which remained forgotten in the Survey Office until nearly the end of 1871, was brought back to Picton and erected in the Anglican churchyard, this site being chosen so that no future political changes would have power to remove it.

For many years after that the verger, taking the time from the dial, used to ring the church bell for five minutes every Sunday morning, and thus gave all the townspeople an opportunity to correct their clocks.

In 1902 the navigating officers of H.M.S. Wallaroo took a set of observations of the sun to ascertain the dial's position, which was found to be correct.

Marlborough Museum Central Blenheim, 1913.

Also in the newspaper:

At a meeting of the executive committee of the Blenheim Beautifying Society last night, it was mentioned that the installation of the automatic lighter on the rotunda in Seymour Square had not yet been carried out by the Borough Council. It was accordingly resolved to ask the Council to expedite this very necessary work. Incidentally the curator remarked that sundry petty thefts had recently been perpetrated at the square, a number of the best plants having been stolen, apparently by a man, judging by the footprints. The vandals had evidently been operating at night, a circumstance which furnished an additional argument in favor (sic) of the immediate installation of the self-lighter. The thefts have been reported to the police, and it would be pleasing to record the punishment of such uncitizenlike (sic) citizens as there are evidently in the community.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Seymour Square in Blenheim was packed at this year's commemorations.

﻿Mr C. Whelan, Chief Postmaster, who was a speaker at the Mayoral social function on Wednesday night, remarked that, if the prosperity of Blenheim could be gauged by the expansion of the telephone service, then the town was certainly going ahead. Last year about 50 connections were added; last month the number was increased by ten; and eight or ten were now awaiting establishment. The total number of subscribers was now about 350. If this increase had taken place with the present exchange, which had been the subject of so much criticism, what would happen when the automatic system had been installed? Tenders had been received for the establishment of the new system, and it was expected that the work would be put in hand shortly. Mr Whelan added that the latest returns of all sections of the post and telegraph department locally showed expansion, and this could be regarded as another pretty substantial indication of general progress and development.