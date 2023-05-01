Two accused of stealing flower plants from Blenheim's Pollard Park

Flowers have been going missing from Pollard Park, in Blenheim.

A man and a woman have been charged with theft relating to the removal of flower plants at Blenheim’s Pollard Park.

They were arrested about 1.40am on Monday, after a member of the public called police to report suspicious behaviour, a police spokesperson said.

Police officers found the man and woman, along with 17 flowering plants that police believed had been dug up from the park’s garden beds.

A 40-year-old man and 57-year-old woman were charged with theft, and were to appear in the Blenheim District Court on Monday. The woman also faces two drug-related charges.

Officers had replanted the flowers, but would advise the council just in case the plants needed further care, the spokesperson said.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance, and remind anyone who sees illegal or suspicious behaviour to call 111 if it's happening now, or 105 if it's after the fact.”

Flower theft has been an ongoing problem at Pollard Park. In January last year an estimated 800 to 1000 rose heads were stolen, about half the park’s roses.

Two months later the rose plants were “put to rest” early because the thefts were thought to have introduced diseases to the plants, possibly due to the use of unclean secateurs.