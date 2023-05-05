Scientists celebrate 6000 new variants ahead of International Sauvignon Blanc Day

A scientist at Bragato works on a grapevine seedling, during work to make the plants more genetically diverse.

Scientists at the Bragato Research Institute (BRI) are in the thick of a seven-year grapevine improvement programme to make New Zealand’s wine industry more resilient.

Over the last season, 6000 new variants of the sauvignon blanc grape have been produced at the Blenheim institute, and are waiting in a nursery to be planted in the research vineyard in spring.

Each one has been put through a machine installed at the institute called PromethION, a high-throughput third generation sequencer that reads the genetic sequence of the plants to see how they are different.

Supplied/Supplied The high-throughput third generation sequencer PromethION tests the DNA of the new plant variants, to see which unique traits they have.

Days out from International Sauvignon Blanc Day, principal scientist Dr Darrell Lizamore said the programme aimed to produce a total of 12,000 diverse variants of sauvignon blanc, that were more resilient to new pests, disease or environmental changes.

READ MORE:

* $18.7m sauvignon blanc project to develop hardier variants

* Sauvignon Blanc: New Zealand’s bold, explosive national grape

* Bold claims: Is Marlborough really the sauvignon blanc capital of the world?



The majority of New Zealand’s 26,559 hectares of sauvignon blanc vines were genetically the same, due to the way they were propagated. That meant that any new pest, disease or environmental change that affected one vine could affect them all.

But plants had the natural ability to become more genetically diverse in response to environmental stress, Lizamore said.

Like all living populations, the plants became naturally more diverse over time. But scientists could manipulate and speed up the growth of new plants, to produce vines with genetically unique traits.

“These new plants are different because they have the type of changes that spontaneously occur when plant cells are exposed to environment stress,” Lizamore said.

Supplied The plants await spring in a nursery.

By accelerating this process “we can potentially find new traits like disease resistance and climate resilience”.

The process involved no genetic modification, Lizamore said, and relied on speeding up two steps within the evolution process.

“One is new random genetic change, and the other is natural selection.”

This process usually happened slowly, but the institute was speeding it up to happen within one generation.

TVNZ Peregrine Wines in Central Otago work towards creating a closed system in their vineyards.

Comparing the different DNA of the vines through sequencing allowed researchers to find the vines with the most useful traits, that were equipped to adapt to environmental changes.

Plants with traits such as improved yield, resistance to disease, frost tolerance and water use efficiency would be selected, while maintaining the world-famous Marlborough sauvignon blanc flavour profile.

The findings of the research could be informative for grape growers of other wine varieties, Lizamore said.

“A lot of the gains we make in sauvignon blanc could be transferred to other varieties, without having to start from scratch.”