Industry leaders to attend organic winegrowing conference

The Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing conference will have three themes: create, care and connect.

After a four-year hiatus, the Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing conference is set to return to Blenheim next month.

“We worked out of caution not to hold the conference due to Covid-19; it was too risky for a non-profit organisation,” one of the organisers Rebecca Reider said in explaining the break from the last conference held.

“The three-day conference caters to producers across the wine industry, from the certified organic to the curious, imparting innovation, knowledge and networking to inspire the future of winegrowing in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

More than 300 delegates were expected for the conference which would be centred around Matariki and the winter solstice and with three themes: Create, care, connect.

READ MORE:

* What is natural wine, anyway? A sommelier explains

* Organic and natural wine market grows on the back of conscientious consumers

* New Zealand is falling behind on organic produce - expert



Reider said keynote speakers included leaders in organic production, research and wine trade.

Among them were Elaine Chukan Brown (Hawk Wakawaka Wine Reviews), Dr Andrew Smith (Rodale Institute), Johan Reyneke (Reyneke Wines, South Africa), Dr Jessica Hutchings (Te Waka Kai Ora), Cameron Douglas (master sommelier), Kelly Mulville (Paicines Ranch, USA), Dr Cassandra Collins (University of Adelaide), Dr Hicham Ferhout (De Sangosse, Germany), Santiago De Marco (Hohepa) and others.

“Talks include topics such as regenerative organic viticulture, international image, integrity and our future, wine diversity; climate action and reducing carbon emissions; biochar; and stories of whakapapa.”

Reider said the programme had just been released and tickets were selling fast.

The Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing Conference, will be held on June 20-22.