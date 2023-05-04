Direct hit on Lotto's Bullseye for lucky Blenheim man

Direct hit on Lotto's Bullseye for one lucky Blenheim man. (File photo)

A lucky Blenheim man is $400,000 richer after bagging this week’s Lotto Bullseye.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said his win was “amazing” and “hasn’t sunk in yet”.

The man was a regular player, and made sure he bought his ticket on Wednesday morning.

“I knew it was a Must Be Won draw, so I thought, ‘why not buy a ticket?’”

He checked his ticket online after work that evening.

“When it came up with ‘Major Prize Winner’, I thought I must have won three or four thousand, so it was a bit of a shock when it said $400,000.

“I thought it was too good to be true, so I rang Lotto up to confirm, and the woman replied that I had won $400,000.”

Once he had been reassured, the man said he cracked open a few beers in celebration of his winnings.

But he then decided to make one more call, just to make sure there hadn’t been a mistake.

“The woman on the other end laughed and said, ‘You just rang me!’ I explained that I wasn’t sure, and she reassured me that it was real.”

It was a sleepless night, and as he returned to work the next day, he was still coming to terms with his massive windfall.

“I never imagined I would win, and I still can’t believe it,” he said.

“I’m not rushing into anything. I’m going to take my time and see what happens.”

The winning Bullseye ticket was sold online for the Bullseye draw on Wednesday, April 26.