Saint Claire Vineyard half-marathon brings people from all over for a day of fun

Steve Whitfield decided this year that instead of a massive party for his 70th birthday, he would rally the family and walk the Saint Clair Vineyard half-marathon 12km race.

Coming from Paraparaumu beach, Whitfield and his wife brought 20 family members, from around the country, down to Blenheim for the event.

In attendance were his siblings, his children, his grandchildren, his in-laws and his children’s partners. His sisters wore custom-made screen printed shirts that read “Steve’s speed striders”.

“I was thinking rather than just have party, I’d do something more energetic, somewhere where we can all go together and hang out and enjoy the occasion,” he said.

The day was not about winning or getting a personal best, Whitfield said.

He just wanted to enjoy the walk, take in the atmosphere and drink some nice wine after the event.

The event started and finished on Sunday afternoon at Saint Claire Vineyards Kitchen for both the 21km marathon and the Nutrient Rescue Vineyard 12km half-marathon option.

All entrants in the races received a bottle of Saint Clair Family Estate wine on completion of their race, apart from those who are under 18 – they got a pair of socks.

Owner and organiser Sheree Stevens said the marathon is all about the atmosphere and the festivities.

With food stalls and entertainment scattered through the course every 3 to 4km, runners and walkers are treated to pineapple lumps, gin shots, ice-cream, fudge and lemonade iceblocks.

Stevens said by 2pm all runners and walkers had finished. Many were enjoying some music and wine before the event finished at 3pm.

A “stunning” and “successful” day, Stevens said.

None of the tasting stations ran out, and she credits the success of the day to the fact that Hato Hone St John members spent most of the event sitting in deck chairs.

The Saint Claire Vineyards half-marathon is billed as an event where you can “eat more calories than burn them” and a great destination for people looking for a fun day out.

The winners of today’s racers held amazing times, with Gus Marfell completing the 21km run in 1hr and 13mins, and Penny Mouat taking out first place for the women contestants with a time of 1hr and 26mins.