Marlborough Future of Work conference bigger and better than ever

Students connect with Marlborough’s industries ahead of the Future of Work conference. Rhiannon Bognuda, from Sanford, right, discusses the gear at Sanford Bioactives with, from left, Marlborough Boys’ College students Yoshua Judanto and Harrison Smart; Matt Large from Wither Hills, and Marlborough Girls’ College student Summer Spragg.

Young people in Marlborough are buzzing for the opportunity to connect with future employers at the 2023 Future of Work conference.

Organisers expect the event next month will be the biggest one yet, with more than 1500 young people attending, and some big names among the lineup of speakers.

Keynote speaker Jazz Thornton is a well-known mental health advocate, author, film director and Dancing with the Stars winner.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Lucy Blakiston, a New Zealander of the Year semifinalist in 2021, will speak about career paths at the Future of Work conference.

Thornton will join a slew of other speakers talking to the students about their many, many options going forward from high school, including Shit You Should Care About co-founder Lucy Blakiston, and Riki Welsh from the Pacific Youth Leadership and Transformation Council.

Marlborough Girls’ College year 13 student Summer Spragg said this year’s conference was a “one-stop-shop” for students to find out about the career opportunities available to them.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Marlborough Girls’ College student Summer Spragg, left, and Marlborough Boys’ College students Yoshua Judanto and Harrison Smart, centre, watch Wither Hills’ Matt Large measure Brix in the winemaking process.

“We’re so excited about the speakers we have lined up this year, as well as the two great workshops on offer.”

Spragg said it was “pretty cool” students in Marlborough got the opportunity to talk to the region’s industries, to “hopefully” give them confidence about their own path.

One of the local industries taking part in the interactive workshops was Sanford Bioactives who would host a workstation on aquaculture.

Sanford Bioactives executive general manager Andrew Stanley said the event was a “fantastic” way for the industry to connect with so many young people.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Learning about a career in science, from left, Marlborough Boys’ College students Yoshua Judanto and Harrison Smart, Sanford’s Rhiannon Bognuda, and Marlborough Girls’ College student Summer Spragg.

“It is a prime opportunity to show the enormous range of opportunities that exist in our industry and region.

“And in previous years, Future of Work has led local companies directly to employing a student for a long-term career path here in Marlborough.”

The Graeme Dingle Foundation had been running the Future of Work conference since 2019 in partnership with the Marlborough District Council.

This year’s event, merging the career events of Marlborough Boys’ and Girls’ colleges, was made free with funding from the Rātā Foundation, Lotteries Community Fund, and OneFortyOne.

The day started with talks for year 11 to 13 students from selected speakers, before they headed into interactive workshops.

More than 40 industries and 80 organisations were signed up to attend this year’s Future of Work conference on June 14, at the ASB Theatre Marlborough and the Marlborough Events Centre.

This year, organisers invited parents and family members along for a special whānau session from 5pm to 7pm. The whānau session was open to all year levels, from year 7 upwards.