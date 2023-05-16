Kaikōura young people rise to the challenge

Kaikōura youth worker Elbie Burnett says young people lack hope, but are learning they have the power to do good in the world.

It is a ‘‘brave new world’’ for young people, says a Kaikōura youth leader.

Kaikōura youth worker Elbie Burnett says the earthquakes and the Covid experience have changed the way young people see the world.

‘‘It’s a new world and it’s a world of the unknown,’’ she said.

‘‘There’s a lot of bullying at the moment and a lot of stress. They have been through so much.’’

Burnett recently took over the role of youth council co-ordinator, sharing the role with former youth council chairperson Petra Jellyman. She is also a youth worker based at Te Hā o Mātauranga (Kaikōura Education Trust).

She said young people were exposed to a lot of content on social media which was having an impact.

‘‘There’s a lot stuff happening in other places, especially with what’s happening in America.

‘‘There’s a lack of hope for young people and a sense that the world’s not going to be OK.’’

Changes in education, in the workplace and the ever present threat of climate change were all having an impact.

‘‘There’s so much change constantly and they never have time to settle.’’

The youth council has begun the year with 12 members ranging in age from year 8 to 13, including a number of new recruits. All of them were attending Kaikōura High School.

Burnett said a busy year was planned, including youth week events and the Kaikōura Youth Awards, which were held every two years.

Youth week started on Monday, May 15, with a full week of events planned at the high school, including an affirmation chalk wall, a sports day and ending with a fun afternoon on Friday with a sausage sizzle.

A question and answer session on body health and mental health was also planned, with question boxes placed around the school during the week.

Nominations for the Kaikōura Youth Awards were open from youth week until August, with an evening celebration planned on Saturday, September 2.

Young people were supporting the dark sky sanctuary movement by hosting a community evening as part of this month’s Kaikōura Dark Sky Expo.

The youth council were also collaborating with the Kaikōura District Council to paint a mural on the under-side of the Lyell Creek bridge to combat graffiti.

A recent sausage sizzle also raised funds for the cyclone relief appeal, Burnett said.

‘‘We had some people who were down form the North Island for a holiday to escape and they were just really touched that people are thinking about Hawke’s Bay and the other places affected.

‘‘It really helps to confirm what we are teaching our kids, that they have the power to make a difference.’’