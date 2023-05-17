Delays for new Clarence River bridge

No access: The remains of the Glen Alton bridge in the Clarence Valley, north of Kaikōura.

The Kaikōura District Council is hopeful it can make progress on plans to build a new Waiau Toa / Clarence River bridge soon.

The Glen Alton bridge, upstream from the State Highway 1 bridge, was destroyed in the November 2016 earthquake, which has left Clarence Valley residents vulnerable to being cut off in heavy rain events.

The council has plans to build a $13.5 million bridge 500 metres downstream from the previous bridge and is waiting for a resource consent from Environment Canterbury.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff The Glen Alton bridge, over the Clarence River, about two months after it was destroyed by the 2016 earthquake.

Chief executive Will Doughty said the bridge has been delayed by some technical challenges and negotiations with Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, which has raised cultural concerns.

The earthquake significantly changed the Waiau Toa, making access unsafe on sections of Clarence Valley Rd and increased the risk of flooding and erosion.

‘‘It is a new asset, but there has been a bridge over the Waiau Toa before, although it is a new location.

‘‘The rūnanga has always highlighted cultural concerns and we have been through a journey with them and having a peer review.’’

Doughty said the project had been approved for a 95% subsidy from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, as part of its earthquake repairs, and the budget has been inflation adjusted.

UNIVERSITY OF CANTERBURY/QUAKECoRE/STUFF A simulation shows how the Kaikōura earthquake moved up the country before causing Wellington offices to shake, including a call centre in the Hutt Valley, caught on CCTV.

But the funding had a sunset clause to December 2025.

There were several forestry blocks close to harvesting, some large hill country properties and Department of Conservation land in the valley.

For now access was via Waipapa Rd, Wharekiri Stream and a paper road, which has been enhanced since the earthquakes.

STUFF A special edition of the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America focuses on Kaikōura quake. (Video first published July 2018)

Doughty said the Wharekiri Stream was prone to flooding in heavy rain events and could be impassable for up to 10 days, leaving residents isolated.

‘‘It is an important access route so we need to be able to return that level of service and balance the environmental and cultural concerns.’

’Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura advised it is not wishing to comment at this time.