Kaikōura residents look to the future

Kaikōura residents have come out in force to give their views on the future of the town.

The Kaikōura District Council hosted a series of workshops with urban designer Boffa Miskell to engage with councillors, key stakeholders, local iwi and the wider community to begin work on a vision for the future.

Senior planner Matt Hoggard said the council was developing a spatial plan to set a blueprint to help guide development over the next 30 years.

Supplied Key stakeholders engage on a Kaikōura spatial plan.

A regional spatial plan has been proposed as a requirement under the proposed Resource Management Act reforms, but the council wanted to get ahead of the game by developing its own plan, he said.

READ MORE:

* The new Sudima Kaikōura proves the town is a destination, not a stopover

* Support for Kaikōura housing development

* Could Kaikōura grow to a town of 10,000 people?

* Delays for new Clarence River bridge



‘‘All the sessions were well attended and it was great to see everyone who attended getting involved and positively contributing to the discussion.’’

Participants considered a range of questions including what made Kaikōura unique, key issues and opportunities for the community now and into the future, and how these could be addressed.

The council was interested to know what a town of 10,000 might look like. The present population of the town was around 3000.

Higher density housing, and what services and infrastructure would be needed to support all ages in the community were discussed.

Supplied Residents give their ideas on what Kaikōura might look like in the future.

Participants were asked to consider whether they wanted to focus commercial growth on the existing town centre or develop small neighbourhood centres, whether there should be more or less industrial and commercial areas, and how the natural environment could be protected.

Hoggard said the feedback would be used to help develop a draft spatial plan.

The draft plan was expected to be ready for consultation in July, before being adopted later in the year.

Sudima Hotels Ngāti Kurī rangatahi are being trained and employed in Kaikōura’s new hotel in an effort to keep young people in the area.

‘‘We’d love the community to continue to participate in the conversation that we have started by getting involved in the next stages of the process.

‘‘We look forward to sharing the draft plan in the next few months.’’