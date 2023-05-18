Award-winners feature at the Marlborough Book Festival 2023

Catherine Chidgey has won a prize for her novel The Axeman’s Carnival at the 2023 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Two authors coming to Marlborough’s book festival have been named two of the best at the 2023 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Catherine Chidgey has won the prestigious Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction, worth $64,000, for her book, The Axeman’s Carnival, at the award ceremony in Auckland on Wednesday night. It’s the second time Chidgey has won the award, after The Wish Child in 2017.

The Ockham judges said The Axeman’s Carnival was “a page-turning novel of depth, pathos and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace, narrated by a precocious magpie called Tama”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Nick Bollinger has written about New Zealand counterculture in the 1960s and 1970s.

Nick Bollinger, a well-known music broadcaster and writer, won the Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction for his book, Jumping Sundays: The Rise and Fall of the Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand, described as “a compelling account of an epoch-making period, linking international trends to the local context in a purposeful-yet-playful way”.

Three other book festival attendees were also named as finalists in the Ockham awards: screenwriter and author Michael Bennett (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue) who wrote crime thriller Better the Blood; sailor and novelist Cristina Sanders who wrote historical fiction Mrs Jewell and the Wreck of the General Grant; and Monty Soutar (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Kahungunu) who wrote pre-colonial Aotearoa novel Kāwai: For Such a Time as This.

The winners and finalists were five of the 16 authors who will speak about their work at the upcoming Marlborough Book Festival.

Festival chair Sonia O’Regan said the festival wanted to congratulate the winners and all the finalists of the big award, and were excited to be able to host several of them in Blenheim in July, she said.

The festival was shaping up to be a fantastic weekend of hearing inspiring authors at the top of their game talk about their lives and work, she said.

The ninth annual festival will be held at the ASB Theatre Marlborough and in the new Marlborough library and art gallery.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Marlborough libraries manager Glenn Webster shows off Blenheim's newest public space - and all its spaces.

Just one public session would be held on Thursday, July 20 – an interview with Nick Bollinger about music writing at 6.30pm in the new library.

Several authors would take part in the Little Marlborough Book Festival visiting schools during the day on July 21, and the festival’s gala evening would be held on Friday 21 July. During this session five authors would take the stage to speak to the theme, The Heart of the Matter.

Throughout the weekend, each author would be the star of at least one session in conversation with another book-lover, many of whom were Marlborough locals.

Jim Tannock/Supplied The author of The Inkberg Enigma Jonathan King, left, in conversation with his stepbrother Luke Elworthy.

Each would go beyond the pages of their latest work to delve into the stories behind the story, and why it was an important one for them to share.

The festival was run by a charitable trust supported by sponsoring local businesses: Astrolabe, Cloudy Bay, Dog Point and Lawson’s Dry Hills, along with Gascoigne Wicks Lawyers, McKendry Motors, Jim Tannock Photography and Paper Plus Blenheim.

Visit www.marlboroughbookfest.co.nz for more information. Tickets go on sale on June 6.