The coffee shop doing free coffees for life in Golden Ticket giveaway

Rosemary, left, and Michael Boyd at It’s All Good Brew in Blenheim.

A new coffee shop in central Blenheim has started a “cool” and “prestigious” offer to set them apart from the rest.

Michael and Rosemary Boyd opened It’s All Good Brew on Market St in January as a place for coffee connoisseurs – and people that think they don’t like coffee – to try something new and enjoy coffee culture.

To get the new business started, they came up with the idea of a Golden Ticket giveaway, promising the winner free coffee for life. Although there were some “T&Cs”, Michael Boyd said – you can’t go having 10 coffees a day.

Customers can donate a gold coin and put their details into a draw box starting this week to go in the draw to win the golden ticket. All the money raised over the next eight weeks will go to the Marlborough Kindergarten Association, which had been “really helpful” for Boyd and his family as their business took shape.

The first competition in January was for free filter coffee, but this time around it was espresso coffee, Boyd said.

The shop also sold cold brew, and a range of coffee varieties, from a cherry coffee tea from a brand called Cascara, to a strawberry coffee from Viking in Christchurch.

Marlborough was known as a wine region, but there was plenty of overlap and opportunity for coffee as well, he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Rosemary Boyd manages the cabinet, as well as the company’s social media.

Boyd encouraged customers to do a “coffee tasting” to find their favourite brew, and learn about different fermentation and processing methods.

“Some of them taste wildly different. You’ve got ones that are like strawberries, chocolates, caramels and tea flavours.

“[We’re] bringing more of the like delicate ways of making coffee, which no one else is doing.”

The cafe also had a range of gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options, and a philosophy that nothing would be served that the owners themselves wouldn’t like.

It was not a cafe where one could sit by themselves or have a work meeting, Boyd said. The seating was arranged to encourage chatting with others, to bring back the vibe of a community cafe. He hoped to one day set up barista training for students.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Michael Boyd hopes the business will feel like a community cafe.

Boyd said the business, for him, was really about chatting with customers and getting creative with coffee.

As the slogan on their brightly coloured wall said, It’s All Good Brew was “majestical coffee legitness”.

With the cost of living on people’s minds, Boyd said they kept costs as low as possible as it was “rough going” out there.

“All of a sudden, you just want a coffee and a little slice, [and] you’re paying $30, stuff like that is no fun. So ... you can get a savoury, a sweet and a coffee for $15.”

The response from the community had been “wonderful”, Boyd said.