Vet nurse follows her nose to mobile pet service K9 Creations

Fliss Austin’s new business, K9 Creations, is a new pet service in Marlborough.

Coaxing a cat into a carry cage or giving anxious dogs a haircut can be tricky – particularly for owners with a walking frame or wheelchair to worry about.

But a new Marlborough business hopes to help pets and their owners out, with pet grooming services, mobile vet nurse check-ups, cat sitting options and even a “pet taxi”.

Fliss Austin, a qualified vet nurse and certified master dog groomer, has this month started up K9 Creations, a mobile pet care service that aims to make pet care easier for everyone involved.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Austin says one of the highlights so far has been helping anxious dogs to relax during grooming.

The idea came from Austin’s previous job as a vet nurse, where she saw firsthand how hard it was for some pet owners to care for their pets, because they struggled to get to a vet clinic or were unwell themselves.

“It just really hit home again, as to how important pets are to us, and how important it is that they feel comfortable,” Austin said.

Her service was one way Austin felt she could make sure the community’s pets were looked after and happy.

Pets were “really therapeutic” for owners that had their own challenges, Austin said. There were even dogs that visited rest homes with owners.

“It makes such a difference to the residents, and it’s one of those things where somebody can keep the pet longer if there’s assistance, you know, even if it’s just going around and medicating them.”

Many people struggled with getting their pets to take medication, but Austin said she was more than happy to take care of that for pet owners.

Within her first week of business, Austin said she had great feedback so far, particularly from clients of her mobile vet nurse service.

She had one client that used a walker and could no longer transport their pet to the clinic, but Austin was able to go the owner’s house and check up on the pet, and stayed in touch over the following days.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Austin loves helping people get the best for their furry friends.

“That was really rewarding, because it helped her out, and the little dog was doing really well.”

If Austin found a client’s pet required veterinary help, the pet taxi service meant she could transport the pet to the vet, and go through the consultation process on behalf of the owner.

Austin said her favourite part was doing vet nurse consultations, and another “massive” highlight was helping anxious dogs to relax during a grooming.