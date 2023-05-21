Tribunal finds cancellation of sex offending teacher justified

18122019 Jaimee Maree Cooney pictured during her court trial in Blenheim.

A former Blenheim teacher jailed for having sex with two young students has not challenged orders sought against her by the New Zealand Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal.

In a just released decision, the tribunal said its Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) charged the former Marlborough Boys’ College teacher and wellbeing co-ordinator Jaimee Marie Cooney with serious misconduct, alleging a range of inappropriate sexual and behavioural matters with students.

“The respondent has already been convicted and sentenced on criminal offences for related conduct,” the tribunal said in its statement.

READ MORE:

* Sex offending teacher Jaimee Cooney seeks early parole

* Veteran teacher censured for slapping student in the face at Rotorua school

* Female teacher at Hasting Boys' High School struck off after sex with student



“Due to the criminal convictions, Ms Cooney’s registration has already been cancelled.”

Cooney pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with minors, two students aged under 16 years old, and two counts of sending indecent material in 2017 and 2018.

She was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment, and became eligible for parole in October 2020 after serving about 10 months in gaol.

“Liability for serious misconduct has been accepted by Ms Cooney from the outset, although there were some initial disagreements about some of the particulars,” the tribunal’s statement said.

“There can be no doubt that sexual behaviour with students is at the higher end of serious misconduct. It meets all the tests at section 378 Education Act 1989. It adversely affects students, reflects adversely on the teacher, and brings the profession into disrepute.

“The conduct here was also clearly of a character and severity to trigger several of the criteria for reporting serious misconduct.

“We find that the charge of serious misconduct is made out. If cancellation (of registration) had not already occurred, the tribunal would have ordered. We order a censure under s 404(1)(b) of the Act.”

Costs of the Complaints Assessment Committee (GST exclusive) were $1,618.94, legal costs and disbursements for tribunal proceedings (GST exclusive) $13,574.80, making total costs $15,193.74.

The total costs sought (40%) were $6,077.49.