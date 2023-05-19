Drug arrests in Blenheim after 'Operation Honeydew'

Police arrested two men in Blenheim and seized 1.8kg of MDMA (ecstasy), with a street value of $540,000 this week as part of a seven-month operation into the importation and sale of illicit drugs in the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye of the Tasman Organised Crime unit said three vehicles and more than $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency were also seized on Wednesday including 29g of ketamine, with an approximate street value of $7250, as part of a joint Police and New Zealand Customs “Operation Honeydew.”

“A 22-year-old man appeared in the Blenheim District Court today charged with 19 counts of importation of a Class B controlled drug MDMA, possession of MDMA for supply and possession of ketamine,” Dye said.

READ MORE:

* Police raids net $8 million drug haul after raids in Northland and Rotorua

* Police seize over $500 million in cash and assets in crackdown on organised crime

* 20,000 ecstasy pills and Ferrari seized in major police bust in Auckland

* Police seize $5 million worth of drugs, arrest 10 in international drug syndicate operation



He was remanded in custody to reappear on May 22 as will a 23-year-old charged with being a party to importing MDMA.

Dye said since Operation Honeydew started at Blenheim in November, police and customs had seized about 4L of liquid MDMA with an approximate street value of over more than $1 million, 130g of crystal MDMA with an estimated street value of over $39,000 and 100g of ketamine with an estimated street value of $32,000.

Enquiries were continuing, he said, and further arrests were not being ruled out.

“Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs.

“We will ensure all legal steps possible are taken to disrupt their criminal activity, to put them before the court and to seize any assets or profits accumulated as a result.”

Acting Chief Customs Officer Rachael Manning said Customs used its detector dogs, investigators, and other specialist teams in the operation.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs, to contact them in confidence on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if it is happening now, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.